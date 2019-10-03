SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Court of Appeals won’t resolve a dispute over the effect of Klamath basin wells on surface waters because of new regulations in the area.
The Capital Press reported the appellate court has dismissed the case because it’s moot and unworthy of review after the Oregon water regulators adopted different rules governing surface water interference from wells in the Upper Klamath basin earlier this year.
The lawsuit was filed by several irrigators whose wells were shut down in 2015 and 2016 by the Oregon Water Resources Department, which determined that groundwater pumping was reducing flows in the Sprague River to the detriment of senior water rights holders.