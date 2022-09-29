All it takes is a couple of clicks to make a student’s day better.
That’s the idea behind Purposity — an app that can be downloaded on any phone or accessed online at purposity.com — which provides a registry of items people can purchase for students in their school districts.
Lewiston School District started using the app in 2018, with Clarkston School District following closely behind in 2019. Like many programs that began before the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign is being relaunched as life continues to look more like normal to remind the community of one way to help local students.
Rebecca Lockhart, executive director of student services for the Clarkston School District, said back when the program was first launched in the district, they were meeting with community members to get the word out. “But then COVID hit and it kinda just quietly sat there and so our goal is to bring it back up to let people know that we’re back,” Lockhart said. “The need is still there and the app is still there but we need people to be aware.”
Using Purposity is a simple way to get the community involved in the needs of students at the schools. “It’s as easy as clicking,” said Cynthia Nunez, school and community resource worker for the Lewiston School District. “A lot of times you have people who want to help but don’t know how so it’s a way that anybody can help.”
People can sign up for Purposity by downloading the app or visiting the website and following the Lewiston or Clarkston school districts. When a student has a need, it’s posted on Purposity, sometimes with an explanation or a picture of the item. If someone wants to purchase that item, they click “meet the need” and the item is shipped to the school. When using the app, people don’t have to search for the item or buy it elsewhere and send it.
“Something little can make a big difference in the LC Valley and it gives everyone a chance to support (students) if they can,” Lockhart said. “Sometimes they’re not connected with a school but with this (app) or hearing about it, they can look it up and click and they got it.”
There are no requirements to continue purchasing items and users receive notifications when an item is posted. However, Jennifer Wallace, Lewiston School District school and community resource worker, said that people can set personal goals through the service, like meeting a student’s needs three times per month. Users can also print off a list of the items they purchased as a tax-deductible expenditure.
All needs submissions are vetted by district employees so users don’t have to wonder if the need is legitimate. Students and families can contact their school, school counselors or social workers if they have a need. Students’ identities are kept private, but they consulted to make sure the item provided is the right fit.
A qualified need can be anything that helps make a student’s learning or school experience better. It can range from basic clothing or school supplies items, to medical supplies or even a bed — whatever helps students come to school to be ready to learn, Nunez said.
“In meeting the basic needs of students. It’s helping reduce stress for parents and helping that student be successful,” Wallace said.
Sometimes, the need extend to cover extracurricular activities, such as kneepads for volleyball or reeds for an instrument to play in band. A need can be any item that’s “stopping them from participating in a sport or doing drama to feel like they belong,” Lockhart said..
Nunez has also started sending a thank-you note to people who have purchased items. Or she’ll ask a student to write a personalized thank-you note to send. “They’re very appreciative. The smiles you see, or the tears of gratitude — they’re very appreciative,” she said. “And it means a lot to a child or teen to have a piece of new clothing, like everybody else. It’s very important.”
Clarkston School District has 558 users and has met 238 needs since its start in 2019. Lewiston School District has 1,112 users and has met 763 needs since 2018. However, some Purposity users choose to follow both school districts.
“We have so many people — it doesn’t matter which side,” Lockhart said.
“We’re all together,” Nunez added. “We have a very generous valley.”
Nunez found out about Purposity at a state conference and jumped at the chance to use it. The program requires 500 users before it can launch, so they had a campaign to get people signed up. After it started, within a half an hour all the needs were met. Nunez then contacted those at Clarkston and told them, “you guys gotta do this.”
Even though students are receiving help, there’s always more who need it. As of Wednesday morning, there were 14 items posted on Purposity. Lockhart said with the school year starting and cold weather coming in, there will only be more opportunities to support students.
“We wanted to make sure we got the word out again before we posted (items),” Lockhart said. “If not, it just sits there, I hate to say it.” Which Nunez said can be attributed to people forgetting about the app or website, “so it’s good to get the word out there again.”
