Aphids are in the air

Dusky-winged ash aphids fill the air as a woman walks through the Lewis-Clark State College campus earlier this week. This is the time of year the bugs make their annual migration from the roots of Douglas fir trees to the trunk bark and leaves of ash trees.

 August Frank/Tribune

Dusky ash aphids fill the air as a woman walks through the Lewis-Clark State College campus earlier this week. This is the time of year the bugs make their annual migration from the roots of Douglas fir trees to the trunk bark and leaves of ash trees.

Tags