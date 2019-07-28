COTTONWOOD — The quartered green and red globular fruits loomed large in front of the little faces lined up for the watermelon eating contest at Cottonwood’s first Summer Fest Saturday.
But far from being intimidated, the youngsters gleefully plunged into the ripe, juicy fruit for their chance to win. Among them was 7-year-old Zita Schmidt, whose mother, Melissa Schmidt, indulged her fierce desire to win her second try at such a contest.
“She was very, very close to being the winner,” the Cottonwood resident said of Zita’s entry in the contest at this year’s Fourth of July festival down the road in Greencreek. “The other boy (who won) had a smaller piece of melon.”
Zita has been talking about entering the contest for days, ever since she heard ads for Summer Fest on the car radio. It wasn’t meant to be for Zita, however. But the self-proclaimed watermelon lover was only bested by a hungry 13-year-old boy who was more than twice her size.
That boy was Ty Goeckner, who lives with his parents, Andy and Dede, in the Keuterville area. Goeckner said he and a friend didn’t fare so well in the egg-toss competition earlier in the day, so winning the melon eating contest was sweet redemption.
“The egg broke on me,” he said, only a little bit ruefully. “The watermelon was more fun. I’ve never done it before.”
David Villalobos of Twin Falls came out on top in the adult division. His wife, Margo, grew up in Cottonwood, so the family came back to visit her relatives and take part in Summer Fest. He said he definitely wasn’t planning on winning a watermelon eating contest when he got out of bed Saturday morning.
“I’ve been eating barbecue like water all day, and they announced they needed more adults,” Villalobos said, wiping his chin after the victory. “But I can always make room. Now I’m just hoping the kids don’t jump on me when we get home.”
Summer Fest organizer Serena Lockett said the goal of the event committee was to put a less-rowdy face on the revival of the town’s annual festival, which disappeared in the 1990s with the demise of Buggy Whip Days.
“We tried to make it more family-oriented,” Lockett said. “We just needed to bring it back for the kids, for our youth.”
Lisa Uhlenkott grew up in Cottonwood and confirmed that Buggy Whip was fun, but maybe a wee bit too wild.
“It did kind of get out of control,” she said, laughing at some undisclosed memory.
Lockett brought back some of the features from Buggy Whip, if not the name. One was the ping pong ball drop, where pilot Tom Gehring zoomed low down Main Street twice, first strafing the crowd below with candy before releasing the numbered balls on his second pass.
Uhlenkott recalled the ball drop from Buggy Whip, when a different pilot would release confetti on the first pass to simultaneously entertain the crowd and judge the wind for the drop of the ping pong balls.
Kids who were able to snag a numbered ball lined up in a nearby shop to claim prizes like small toys and bottles of bubbles. Tiny Ella Enneking, 7, was among them, along with her mom Cassi Enneking and 2-year-old sister Khloe. Ella clutched several balls eagerly as she waited her turn. But her excitement turned to tears when she learned that unmarked balls didn’t get a prize.
But Paul Swearingen saved the day when he saw the situation and handed over the big squirt gun he had just claimed for one of his kin.
“You can go squirt your mom and dad,” he said with a wink.
Swearingen, a Lewiston builder, said he had to help when he saw little Ella in distress.
“I thought, ‘Oh gosh dang,’ ” he said. “I got granddaughters. But they’re not here.”
