For two reasons, it’s now time to say: Our record-setting summer of 2021 is finished.
First, Lewiston-Clarkston have not had a triple-digit temperature for 35 days. That’s after 24 triple-digit days this summer, compared to eight in 2020 and five in 2019.
Two, today is the start of the autumn season and the end of summer.
So, it’s an opportune time to reflect on the summer that was (and to look forward, skiers and snowmobilers, to the winter season a few months away).
Do you have memories of the summer months of June, July and August? Of course you do, starting with the harbinger of warmth, a sudden 101 triple-digit day on June 2. It was the earliest triple-digit since it hit 100 on March 29, 1983. It was only the ninth 100-degree day on June 2, or earlier, dating back to 1881.
Yes, it was a sign of things to come.
On a Saturday, June 26, a maximum of 103 was the start of a long 11-day streak of triple-digit days, extending to July 6. That tied the record of consecutive triple digits, also recorded in 1967, 1938 and 1897. In those 11 days, with heat ranging from 100 to 115. Five of the days tied or broke all-time records.
The 115 on June 29, a Tuesday, was special, breaking the day’s record of 108 in 1939. It was also the third-hottest day in Lewiston history, tying Aug. 4, 1961. Those were less than No. 2, 116 on July 14, 1935, and No. 1, 117 on July 27, 1939.
Do you remember? Yes, I do too.
So what other records or near-records were set in the summer behind us?
It was a record-breaking month of June. Our Lewiston-Clarkston average mean temperature was 75.8 degrees, exceeding the 75.2 in 2015.
It was also a record-breaking July. Our average mean temperature of 82 degrees exceeded the prior record 81.5 in 1906.
August? We had a bit of retreat, having an average 76 degrees, far off the record of 79.6 in 1915. After the record months of June and July, August only ranks No. 28.
How many 90-degree-plus days last summer? It was 64, a record, beating the prior high of 61 in several prior years.
How many 100 or hotter days? The 24 was the third most in history, not as ferocious as the 25 in 1939 or the 26 in 1942. Remember, however: The weather bureau station was in downtown Lewiston until 1947, and it is today at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport in Lewiston Orchards. There is usually a difference of a few degrees between downtown and the higher elevation Lewiston Orchards.
The bottom line: Was it the hottest summer in Lewiston-Clarkston history? Yes, it was, based on the average mean temperature in June, July and August, 78 degrees. That surpassed the prior record 76.8 degrees of 2014.
A question for Joey Clevenger, meteorologist at Spokane’s regional federal weather bureau: Will warmer summers become more and more common in Lewiston-Clarkston and the Northwest, with climate change a contributing factor? “The trend has been upward, yes.” A case in point: The 10-year mean average temperature in summer months is 70.9 degrees. It was 74.3 in 2021. Also, in 2021 the mean temperature average was 3.03 degrees warmer than the average summer of 1990-1999.
It felt like 2021’s summer had nighttime temperatures that were warmer than in the past, not cooling down as much as usual. Is that correct? “Yes, we never really got an air flow at the surface and had fewer cooler overnight temperatures to cool the surface.”
Another question: Is our ecosystem moving from a snow pack watershed to a rain-based watershed? Asking an office hydrologist, Clevenger said, “No, that probably is not accurate.”
It was a dry summer. How dry? The three summer months had 0.67 inches of rain in Lewiston, the sixth-least in history of droughts. The record: 0.65 inches in 2017.
Embarrassing admission: What was the Alford prognostication of summer triple-digit days in an Up Front last June? The answer: 14. June had six, July 12 and August six. That totals 24. The grade: flunking.
Finally, some good news for skiers and snowmobilers: What is the prospect for the winter months of 2021-22? Plenty of snow in the mountains, Clevenger said, with a second straight La Niña winter in store. That tends to bring moisture from the Gulf of Alaska and can bring heavy (or heavier) snows to the Pacific Northwest.
Lewiston’s snow average is 15 total inches a year. That increases to an average 22 inches in La Niña years.
For Lewiston-Clarkston residents, remember this: “A few more shoveling days than average,” Clevenger said.
