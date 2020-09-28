Anticipating Christmas letters in the time of COVID-19

Now, with summer gone and the world still locked in the grip of a pandemic, you might be lamenting the summer vacation that you didn’t get to take.
People always like to relive their summertime getaways and write about the fun they had in their annual Christmas letter. This is what Christmas letters of 2020 are likely to look like:
“Troy and the kids and I had a wonderful time this summer cleaning out the garage. All these years I’ve been wondering where the cord to my electric skillet was — and there it was among Troy’s old golf clubs.”
“Greetings friends — just an update on my summer vacation. I had two glorious weeks off and, man, did I nap. Never had so much time to myself in decades. Currently stocking up on RediCalm for the winter.”
“What a wonderful time we had visiting with family and friends this summer. The best thing about Zoom? You can mute Uncle Artie when he gets carried away complaining about his bursitis.”
But let’s not be Debbie Downers about this. Christmas letters recalling the past summer’s vacations are largely fictitious, anyway. The trick to living through uncertain times without becoming morbid is to learn to see the situation as a glass half full event rather than half empty.
On my list of summer vacations not taken was my trip to Europe. Not that I was planning a trip to Europe. But if I had been, it would have been called off because Europe won’t take in Americans now. One might say I’ve been dumped by Europe, but actually Europe was dumped by me first before it ever got the chance.
I also missed my vacation to Bimini, which I also wasn’t planning to take. What’s in Bimini, anyway, besides pristine beaches, historical significance and luxury — the same stuff you can get in Idaho County. I didn’t even know there was a place called Bimini until it popped up on my Microsoft Edge default browser page, which is not my default browser page because I chose Google instead. Google has a plain old browser page that doesn’t bug me about Bimini or any place else, which is fine since I’m not going there, anyway.
Actually I didn’t go much of any place this summer, except for a hike up the Lochsa River with my kids in a rainstorm, which, I figured, was God’s way of telling me I should have stayed home. And that’s really what I did this summer, so glass half full; it’s a win-win.
