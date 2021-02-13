KAMIAH — After two stints in prison on drug-related charges, Amber Sanderson found herself in need of help to recover from her addiction. The program offered at the prison, she said, was ineffective, but she finally found a recovery resource in Latah County.
“When I was early in my recovery, I didn’t know how to socialize,” Sanderson said. “I had been an outcast and I had stuck to myself for so long that when I did get involved in all the (recovery program) activities, like sober camp-outs and things like that, it made me feel like I belonged somewhere.
“And so that is what helped keep me clean, and it was the community that I finally felt like I belonged to.”
Sanderson, along with Carrie Wiley, who also is in long-term drug recovery, are part of a team heading a new chapter of the Upriver Youth Leadership Council in Kamiah — a teen program aimed at providing a safe space for youngsters and discouraging drug and alcohol use.
Sharlene Johnson, executive director of the youth council that was formed in 2017, said it has become clear that in order to help teens stay off drugs, families also need help.
“Our focus has been primarily prevention,” Johnson said. “We know that we can’t keep the kids safe if their families aren’t in recovery. So we’re branching out into recovery. We have a lot of kids that are in addicted families, and this is their safe haven.”
The youth council recently was awarded a $51,000 grant from Idaho’s Response to the Opioid Crisis Community Recovery Supports Services.
The grant, which starts immediately and runs through September, will be used as a pilot program in hopes of furthering grant proposals to open a permanent recovery community center in Kamiah.
It pays for recovery coach training for four people and development of a positive social norming campaign to reduce stigma and keep the community optimistic. It also supports establishing an AlaTeen program, community education programs and family events.
Sanderson, who is the project manager for the grant program, said they are currently in the process of scheduling activities expected to begin in March.
“There are not a lot of recovery programs in this town,” she said. “We have a few meetings (such as Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous) ... but our goal is to just expand the recovery community so that people know where to go for help.”
“There’s a lot more to recovery than meetings,” added Wiley, who is one of the recovery coaches. “People need a broad range of things like activities and support systems in order to stay in long-term recovery. So this grant, I think, goes a long way to providing those extra meetings and also helping (people) to find healthy ways to be involved in the community.”
Johnson emphasized that the recovery programs for adults won’t take place in the teen center at 405 Main St. where the Upriver Youth Leadership Council is located.
Drug and alcohol use is a constant problem in Kamiah, said Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis, who also serves on the board of the youth council.
“We know there’s drugs in the area, and we do our best to try to get a handle on it through active patrols, leads from the community, traffic stops, K9 (searches) and so on ... but it feels like it’s a never-ending battle,” Davis said.
Methamphetamine is the biggest problem in Kamiah, as well as throughout the Pacific Northwest, the sheriff said.
“We know that it’s coming in from south of the border, the Tri-state area, and it just seems like there’s access to it anywhere you go,” he said.
Heroin “is up and down,” he said. “It seems that when meth becomes harder to find, heroin becomes readily available. But we actively are searching and trying to engage in any way we can to keep it off our streets.”
Davis said he is enthusiastic about the adult recovery program.
“There are no other resources in our area for any sort of recovery treatment. To have something local in Kamiah, in Lewis County, we’re really looking forward to this, and it’s going to really help people have the potential to get help,” he said.
Wiley also said heroin has become more of a problem with adults and youth in the area.
“Pain pills became such a major issue, then as pain pills are phased out in the way that they were being used from 2000 to 2010, heroin took its spot as a cheaper alternative and an easily accessible alternative,” she said.
There will be no cost for the services the recovery program offers. As with the youth center, the programs are supported entirely through grants and local donations. People who seek the services, which will be available to about 4,200 people in the Kamiah-Kooskia area, also can be assured of confidentiality.
“In children, a lot of times, they don’t just grow up and say, ‘I’m going to be a drug addict,’ ” Sanderson said. “They come from parents and from families that use drugs, and so that’s what they’re taught.
“So I think our goal right now is to try and help the parents so that the children don’t have to do that.”
Anyone seeking more information about the adult recovery program may contact Sanderson at uylcrecovery@gmail.com. Anyone interested in the teen center may contact Johnson at upriverylc@gmail.com.
