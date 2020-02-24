A campaign aimed at ending abortions on the Palouse is set to begin Wednesday outside the Planned Parenthood building in Pullman.
Organizer Anna Green, of Moscow, said the third annual 40 Days for Life campaign will include prayer, fasting, a peaceful vigil and community outreach.
“It’s so important, because it engages the community and gives people something they can do to end abortion,” Green said.
The initiative will start Wednesday and run for 40 days, through April 5. Volunteers plan to meet in front of Planned Parenthood on Southeast King Drive in shifts, with a goal of having a presence for 12 hours a day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Each participant will be asked to sign “a statement of peace,” pledging to conduct themselves “in a Christ-like manner at all times.”
But Paul Dillon, the vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, said these types of campaigns, or protests, aim to harass, intimidate and shame patients.
“No one should have to walk through the doors to go see their provider and have any kind of barrier or group of extremists shaming their decision,” Dillon said.
Ending abortion is a topic Green has been passionate about since her mother took her to an anti-abortion event in Boise when she was a child.
“She told me what abortion was and that it was like removing, or taking a life, of a fetus from a mother,” Green said. “And that one sentence just struck me to the core. I couldn’t believe that was a thing. Ever since I was little, I’ve had a really deep respect and reverence for every living thing.”
Green hopes around 150 people turn out for the effort. She said campaign volunteers help refer patients to local pregnancy resource centers that provide many of the same services as Planned Parenthood, with the exception of abortions.
The Planned Parenthood location in Pullman was chosen because it’s the only clinic in the region that offers medical abortion services through a pill that works within 10 weeks of pregnancy. The center does not provide surgicial abortions.
The center plans to continue with business as usual, Dillon said.
“We always have security on site, because patient and staff safety is our No. 1 prioritiy,” he said. “We are here, and we are going to keep serving patients. Reproductive health care is health care, and we are really excited to be on the Palouse and to continue to do our outreach across the region.”
The Pullman facility was founded in 1986, Dillon said, with support from some local churches. The location was destroyed in 2015 after an arson fire, but was rebuilt and reopened in 2016.
Abortion-related services account for between 3 to 4 percent of the organization’s business. The clinic also provides testing for sexually transmitted infections, HIV testing, contraception, LGBTQ services and general primary care like physical exams, high blood pressure screenings and sports physicals.
