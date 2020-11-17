The tally of new COVID-19 infections hit another high-water mark Monday in north central Idaho. And Asotin County recorded one new death because of the virus, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 12.
Tara Macke of Public Health – Idaho North Central District said the rapidly escalating jump in infections is alarming.
“The first case of COVID-19 in the district was confirmed March 24,” Macke said. “It took us six months to reach our first 1,000 cases. Twenty-seven days later we reached 2,000 cases; 17 days later we reached 3,000 cases and today (Monday), 10 days after our 3,000th case, we have reached over 4,000 cases.
“It is crucial,” she added, that people take the appropriate steps to protect themselves and others.
The district recorded 312 new cases Monday, which includes infections from the weekend, for a total of 4,177 COVID-19 cases. That included 299 newly confirmed cases and 13 probable cases.
It is an increase from the previous Monday’s total of 251 new cases, which also was a record. Monday’s count includes 143 newly confirmed and 11 probable cases in Nez Perce County; 67 confirmed and two probable in Latah County; 20 confirmed in Idaho County; 62 confirmed cases in Clearwater County; and seven confirmed cases in Lewis County.
The virus has also taken a toll on area health care workers, some of whom have been infected and unable to work. The number of hospital beds has also been affected, both in the smaller rural hospitals and in larger areas.
Macke said that hospitals are not required to notify the district when a COVID-19 patient is hospitalized. The district may only learn of the hospitalization during follow-up calls, if at all.
Lenne Bonner, chief executive officer of St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood and Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino, said finding available hospital beds for patients who require a higher level of care than can be provided at the rural hospitals is becoming more of a problem every day.
“Our number of COVID hospitalizations … is anywhere from one to four on any given day,” Bonner said Monday.
“This does not seem like a lot but the issue is more of total bed occupancy, not just COVID beds.”
Bonner explained that her hospitals have had problems finding places to transfer patients because of the larger hospitals’ near-capacity occupancy.
“The hospitals we transfer to are limited on their (intensive care unit) capacity,” Bonner said. “They have already added more ICU beds, which takes away from regular medical beds for other health-related issues. … The scary part for me is to be able to find a hospital that we can transfer people to who come in for heart attacks, strokes, car accidents, etc., that we don’t normally care for in our rural settings, due to the need for higher level of medical care.”
Bonner added that a second issue is having enough staffing to care for all patients.
“Our front line workers are getting very tired and burned out and when one or more of them go out on quarantine due to exposure or illness, it really takes a toll on the rest of the team to cover for that person. Taking a nurse or doctor out of work for 10-plus days is really significant when we are already minimally staffed.”
Abner King, CEO of Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville, echoed Bonner’s concerns.
“The issue is less and less how many beds we have available at Syringa and more and more about whether the larger hospitals can accept patients needing a higher level of care,” King said. “We are also getting stressed on staffing. Our clinic has five people out due to COVID, quarantine or unrelated illness today. In the hospital we have three people out today. When a physician is out sick we must reschedule clinic appointments to get the (emergency room) covered. No matter how many beds we have available, we can’t fill them if our staff are unavailable to come into work.”
Peter Mundt, director of community relations and marketing for Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, said the workload for the hospital staff has been heavy since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Our staff has been one of the bright spots in our response to the pandemic in how they’ve risen to this moment,” Mundt said.
“We are in a rhythm of care doing everything we can to take care of our staff and each other so we can take care of patients. We have our eyes keenly focused on areas of stress and everybody’s pitching in and going the extra mile, across the board. It’s been an all-hands-on-deck situation and everybody’s come together in impressive ways doing everything we can to help take care of staff members.”
Mundt said Gritman does not report daily hospitalizations because of patient privacy. The hospital does report weekly hospitalizations, however. On Oct. 14, there were five hospitalizations; as of Nov. 11 that number had risen to 19.
Sam Skinner, marketing and communications spokeswoman for St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, said the hospital’s top priority continues to be protecting the health and safety of patients, providers, employees and communities.
“The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise rapidly across the country and the same is true here in our local area,” Skinner said. “With the increase in positive cases we have seen an increase in the number of patients in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.”
Skinner said the hospital is continuing to adapt operations to care for the community during the evolving pandemic “and want to stress the importance of seeking medical care as needed. We have safety measures in place to protect our patients from infections and quickly taking action, especially in an emergency, could save your life.”
On Monday, Asotin County reported one new death that occurred Nov. 7.
The county had 16 reported cases Saturday and 26 on Sunday. Three patients are currently hospitalized and there are 12 total deaths. The 14-day case count is 280 for a total case count of 624.
Whitman County received 57 new positive COVID-19 test results over the weeknd, bringing the county total to 2,067. Three cases are currently hospitalized. All other active cases are stable and self-isolating.
The University of Idaho reported 66 new positive tests out of 1,756 tests received from Nov. 7-13, bringing the percent of positives to 3.76 percent.
The week included random surveillance testing of the asymptomatic population, increased symptomatic testing and increased close contact testing after the six-day minimum wait period from the last exposure.
Next week will not include the random general surveillance testing so the university does expect an increase in the percent of positives because symptomatic testing will be a larger percentage of the overall tests conducted.
The Lewiston School District reported 10 new cases Monday, six among students and four among staff members. The district has a total of 141 cases this fall, 44 of which are considered active.
The Asotin County Library’s downtown branch closed to the public Monday and is offering curbside service only. The Heights and Asotin branches closed in March and remain closed.
The new closure correlates with restrictions issued by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday in an effort to slow the state’s coronavirus epidemic.
Curbside services will be offered at the downtown branch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Items may be requested through ValNet accounts, email or by calling (509) 758-5454.
Patrons will receive an email, text or phone call when the items are ready for pickup. Patrons are advised to call the library when they arrive and the items will be placed in a bag on a table outside the community room window. The bag will be marked with an abbreviation of the patron’s last and first names. There will be a cart outside for returned items or they may be placed in the book drop in the alley. All returned items will be quarantined for at least 48 hours.
The Asotin County Family Aquatic Center will close today through Dec. 14 because of Inslee’s orders.
Wasem’s Drug in Clarkston announced last weekend that it has closed inside access until Nov. 26 because of increased COVID-19 cases with employees and customers, according to the store’s website.
In the meantime, the store is offering curbside or free delivery services Monday through Friday. Limited delivery services is offered Saturdays and no delivery on Sundays. Payment for items will be collected before delivery or when the customer arrives. Credit card transactions are preferred. Shots for flu, shingles and pneumonia will continued to be offered through curbside service.
The store expects to reopen Nov. 27.
