One more person has died in Nez Perce County from COVID-19, and there are two new confirmed cases of the disease in Asotin County and one new confirmed case in Whitman County, public health officials reported Wednesday.
The death brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Nez Perce County to 13. There have been eight deaths in the 90-99 age group; four deaths in the 80-89 age group; and one death in the 70-79 age group, according to the district.
The death in Nez Perce County was a person in their 80s with age-related health issues, Public Health – Idaho North Central District Public Information Officer Tara Macke said.
The district added one new probable case for Nez Perce County for the 80-89 age group, and one more female death to its website, which is updated daily at 3 p.m. There are 35 females and 17 males with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases, according to the district’s website.
The district is reporting confirmed cases in all age groups from 10-19 to 90-99. There are 16 cases in the 80-89 group; 10 cases in the 90-99 group; eight in the 70-79 group; five in the 40-49 group; four each in the 20-29 and 50-59 groups; two each in the 30-39 and 60-69 groups; and one case in the 10-19 group, the district said.
The Idaho North Central District did not report any new cases or deaths in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah or Lewis counties. Idaho County has three confirmed cases and Latah County has four confirmed cases. Clearwater and Lewis counties have not reported any confirmed cases.
Nimiipuu Health continues to report no cases of COVID-19, spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said.
Asotin County Public Health District reported two new cases Wednesday, bringing the county total to 16, public health official Sundie Hoffman said.
“The two new individuals who have tested positive are recovering at home,” Hoffman said. “ACPHD is notifying potential close contacts and these individuals will be given additional guidance and advised of precautions they should take.”
There are four men and 12 women with confirmed cases of the disease in Asotin County. There is one confirmed case each in a person between the ages of 10-19, 30-39, 80-89 and 90-99. There are four cases in the 50-59 age group, three cases in the 40-49 age group and two cases each in the 60-69 age group and 70-79 age group, a news release said.
“(ACPHD) wants to take this opportunity to remind our community that the spread of this disease in our valley is not over,” Hoffman said. “Even though Asotin County does have relatively low numbers of confirmed cases, the risk of contracting COVID-19 is still here.”
Social distancing, wearing masks and following Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order were recommendations reiterated Wednesday by the ACPHD.
“Many people who are infected may show mild or no symptoms,” Hoffman said. “Our efforts are making a difference, so let’s not let up now.”
Whitman County Public Health announced one new case of COVID-19 in a male between the ages of 20-39, Whitman County Director of Emergency Management Bill Tensfeld reported Wednesday. Whitman County Public Health is investigating the case.
Garfield County continues to report no cases of COVID-19 and is the lone county in Washington to not have any confirmed cases of the disease. Washington reported 212 new cases Wednesday and 10 more deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 12,494 confirmed cases and 692 deaths.
Idaho reported 36 news cases of the disease and three more deaths, bringing the total to 1,802 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths.
Pullman Regional Hospital has raised more than $500,000 for its Emergency COVID-19 Fund that will be used to pay for operations, equipment and supplies.
Those who wish to donate to the fund can do so at www.pullmanregional.org, Chief Marketing and Community Relations Officer Megan Guido said.
The hospital has had enough COVID-19 testing supplies to meet demand. Of the 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, 10 patients have recovered and five are currently recovering at home, Guido said. The status of the newly announced case from Wednesday afternoon was not known as of press time.
There were no COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Wednesday, Guido said. There have been 528 people who have tested negative for the disease.
“Recent test results from our testing center have all been negative,” Guido said.
The hospital’s COVID-19 Triage and Testing Center continues to see patients daily. The center can be reached by phone at (509) 336-7345.
Syringa Hospital and Clinics in Grangeville is canceling two events originally planned for June.
The Just for the Hill of It bike challenge scheduled for June 6 and the Blue Jean Ball Syringa Foundation Benefit scheduled for June 26 have been canceled for 2020, Marketing and Community Relations Coordinator Dana Greig said.
“Even though it is suspected that public gatherings will be deemed safe by June, those planning these events ask for local donations four months prior to the event date,” Greig said.
“We cannot in good conscience ask our local businesses to financially support these events,” Syringa Foundation Director Kristi Brooks said. “Regardless of how important the cause is, we realize the spotlight needs to be on the small businesses that make up our community.”
Local businesses have supported the hospital recently by delivering food, handmade masks and handwritten notes of appreciation and support. Syringa Hospital and Clinics staff have been grateful, Greig said.
The hospital plans to recognize those who have shown support next month, Greig said.
