Another day of 500-plus new cases

BOISE — Idaho reported slightly fewer new coronavirus infections on Sunday than it has in recent days, though the number of new cases jumped in places like Canyon and Kootenai counties.
On Sunday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Eastern Idaho Public Health reported a total of 517 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, across the state. As usual, the bulk of the cases occurred in the Treasure Valley, though Canyon County barely beat out Ada County for most new cases.
Canyon County added 177 new cases, bringing the county total to 3,059. Ada County, which added 176 new cases, still leads the state for most total coronavirus cases with 5,602. That’s a significant decrease for Ada County, which yesterday broke its single-day record by adding 345 new cases.
Kootenai County, home to Coeur d’Alene, added 68 new cases on Sunday, pushing its case total over the 1,000-case mark. In sum, Kootenai has had 1,037 cases. That makes it the third Idaho County to report more than 1,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Twenty other Idaho counties added cases on Sunday:
Adams — 2 new, 14 total.
Boise — 1 new, 16 total.
Bonner — 3 new, 90 total.
Bonneville — 29 new, 274 total.
Boundary — 1 new, 11 total.
Cassia — 4 new, 322 total.
Elmore — 4 new, 121 total.
Fremont — 3 new, 22 total,
Gem — 5 new, 92 total.
Jefferson — 4 new, 45 total.
Jerome — 1 new, 307 total.
Kootenai — 68 new, 1,037 total.
Madison — 1 new, 74 total.
Minidoka — 9 new, 280 total.
Owyhee — 10 new, 131 total.
Payette — 6 new, 218 total.
Shoshone — 4 new, 25 total.
Teton — 1 new, 41 total.
Twin Falls — 6 new, 813 total.
Valley — 1 new, 35 total.
Washington — 1 new, 138 total.
According to Health and Welfare, there are 894 probable cases across the state and 4,149 patients are presumed to have recovered. The state also reported 1,691 new COVID-19 tests on Saturday.
Overall, 14,025 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Idaho.
Hospitalizations
Health and Welfare reports that there have been 600 hospitalizations because of the coronavirus, 181 admissions to the ICU and 882 health care workers who have been infected. The hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.
Testing totals
At the end of the day Sunday, Health and Welfare reported that 146,994 tests had been completed statewide. About 9.5 percent of those have been positive for COVID-19.
Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases
Ada 5,602, Adams 14, Bannock 190, Bear Lake 6, Benewah 28, Bingham 113, Blaine 543, Boise 16, Bonner 90, Bonneville 274, Boundary 11, Camas 1, Canyon 3,059, Caribou 22, Cassia 322, Clearwater 6, Custer 6, Elmore 121, Franklin 33, Fremont 22, Gem 92, Gooding 81, Idaho 16, Jefferson 45, Jerome 307, Kootenai 1,037, Latah 35, Lemhi 6, Lincoln 40, Madison 74, Minidoka 280, Nez Perce 103, Oneida 8, Owyhee 131, Payette 218, Power 21, Shoshone 25, Teton 41, Twin Falls 813, Valley 35 and Washington 138.
Counties with community spread
Ada, Bannock, Benewah, Bingham, Blaine, Boise, Bonner, Bonneville, Canyon, Caribou, Cassia, Clearwater, Custer, Elmore, Fremont, Gem, Gooding, Idaho, Jefferson, Jerome, Kootenai, Latah, Lemhi, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Nez Perce, Oneida, Owyhee, Payette, Power, Teton, Twin Falls, Valley and Washington.