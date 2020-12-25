Another day clocks out

Pete Caster/TribuneThe Clearwater River and Snake River glow during the last gasps of light as the setting sun brightens up the skyline as seen from the top of the Lewiston Grade on Monday evening.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

The Clearwater and Snake rivers glow during the last gasps of light as the setting sun brightens up the skyline as seen from the top of the Lewiston Grade on Monday evening.

