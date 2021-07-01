Lewiston had a record high temperature of 113 Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane, easily beating the previous June 30 record of 108 in 1924.
It also marked the fifth in a string of triple-digit days — the town’s longest streak ever in the month of June. Lewiston’s daily temperature record has been either matched or broken each of the last four days.
The historic heat wave may lessen moving into the Fourth of July weekend, but temperatures will remain significantly hotter than normal for this time of year, according to Laurie Nisbet, a forecaster with the NWS.
“Our daily high temperatures are going down but we’re still going to be really hot,” Nisbet said. “The average high temperature for Lewiston this time of year is 85.”
The last time there were consecutive days with triple-digit temperatures in June was in 1992, when Lewiston tallied three straight 100-degree days. The phenomenon occurred twice before that, in 1936 and 1896, but never for more than three days at a time.
Because of the heat wave’s duration, combined with little to no relief overnight, the NWS is continuing its excessive heat warning across the region through Sunday evening.
“This is pretty unprecedented,” Nisbet said. “In the 140 years we’ve been taking observations, we’re exceeding our all-time records.”
The longest consecutive streak of triple-digit days in Lewiston’s history was 11 days, on three separate, record-tying occasions: 1967, 1938 and 1897. Two of those happened in late August, and one in late July.
Notable consecutive 100-degree days also took place in 2014 and 2015, one of which ended on July 4.
The current heat wave in Lewiston may continue for another week. The NWS forecast predicts a high of 103 today, followed by a high of 105 on Friday and 106 on Saturday.
Just as impressive as the daytime highs are the nighttime lows, which have also been setting records in the valley. Forecasters expect daily low temperatures in Lewiston to remain in the 70s until next week.
“With these low temperatures, it’s not the typical cooling we see with a summertime heat wave,” Nisbet said. “You’re not going to be able to open your windows to get the cooler air in at night like we would normally do.”
The scorching temperatures have put a strain on Avista’s electric system, which has seen an all-time high for electricity usage this month. However, the number of outages has reduced since Monday, thanks to customer conservation and ongoing modifications to the grid, the company stated in a news release Wednesday.
“These outages continue to be a protective measure intended to minimize broader customer impact and prevent extensive damage to the system that could result in prolonged outages,” Avista stated.
Customers affected by the planned outages, usually one hour in duration, will be notified prior to the outage. Avista encourages individuals to conserve electricity through Friday, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
“We understand the significant challenges our customers have experienced this week, and we realize that our actions have created frustration for many of them,” Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO, stated. “We take our role as energy provider seriously, and we appreciate the patience and ongoing partnership of our customers as we continue to move through the heat wave.”
