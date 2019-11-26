Casey Smith will serve another term on the Mountain View School Board after a recount of ballots confirmed the incumbent for the zone 2 seat secured four more votes than challenger Norma Staaf.
Idaho County Clerk and Auditor Kathy Ackerman said the recount process lasted a little more than an hour Monday morning at the Grangeville courthouse. Numbers confirmed the results that were canvassed earlier this month. Smith received 286 votes in his favor, while Staaf accumulated 282 votes.
The county will bear the cost of the recount, estimated to be less than $500. According to Idaho statute, a candidate can request a recount at the expense of election officials if the margin of votes is equal to or less than 0.1 percent of all votes cast, or five votes, whichever is less.
“It was a good learning experience for me, my staff and all the people who participated on the election board this time,” Ackerman said. “None of us had done a recount before. It’s always good to learn something new.”
Ackerman said Staaf, who requested the recount, could appeal the decision to district court if she does not agree with the results or if she believes the law was misinterpreted or misapplied.
But Staaf said she has no plans to do so. Both Staaf and Smith were present for the recount.
“I felt (the recount) was very well organized,” Staaf said. “It matched exactly what happened in the regular election.”
Staaf had asked for a recount of ballots in all precincts in the zone 2 election, with the exception of Lowell, where Staaf accrued five votes to Smith’s one vote.
“The voters were obviously, as a group, very divided,” Staaf said. “I’m hopeful that (Smith) will listen to input from all the voters in zone 2, not just the ones who support him.”
Smith did not return a phone call before deadline.
Two new faces will be on the five-member board come January. Challenger Pam Reidlen beat incumbent Mike Dominguez in the zone 4 race. Melisa Kaschmitter will fill the uncontested zone 1 seat, previously held by Lot Smith, who decided not to run again.
