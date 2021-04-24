It appears that a new speed bump on the road to a new Cherrylane Bridge in rural Nez Perce County has been smoothed over.
The new issue is related to the recent discovery of Nez Perce cultural artifacts near the construction site on the Clearwater River. That situation had tentatively been resolved with a proposed off-site mitigation agreement that allows the project to go forward, with the county paying for some tribal cultural resource work at other locations.
County Commission Chairman Douglas Havens memorialized that verbal agreement with an April 14 letter to Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee Chairman Shannon Wheeler that acknowledged both parties’ wishes to see the $21 million project completed.
But one day later, Havens sent a follow-up letter regarding a new obstacle to the construction. An adjacent landowner to the project, Don Kerby, hired a contractor to replace irrigation pipe on his property while the contractor was already mobilized for the bridge project.
According to the letter, obtained by the Lewiston Tribune through a public records request, Tribal Historic Preservation Officer and Archaeologist Pat Baird considered Kerby’s project as part of or caused by the Cherrylane Bridge project, and therefore subject to the same federal restrictions on the disturbance of cultural resources.
In the letter, Havens objected to that linkage, stating that the Kerby project is completely separate from the county project and therefore not subject to the same mitigation agreement. He also noted that the county and its partners in the project have no control or jurisdiction over a private landowner.
“No monitoring or inspection by the (bridge) project is required for private work not controlled, overseen, or funded by the project,” Havens wrote.
He also stated that the county had been informed that Baird “refused to sign the mitigation agreement” unless there was more money added as compensation for the impact on tribal cultural resources because of the Kerby project. But in a message to the Tribune, tribal spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said Baird never refused to sign the agreement. And Friday morning, Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Nance Ceccarelli acknowledged the conflict over Kerby’s project had been resolved.
The amount for the off-site mitigation agreed to in principle is $50,000, according to the letters obtained by the Tribune. The Tribal Historic Preservation Office will distribute the funding from the county to the tribe’s Cultural Resource Program for an ethnographic study of the lower Clearwater River and hire interns to conduct the studies with tribal elders. The proposal would also fund additional archaeological work at 10 sites on the lower Snake River.
Work between the county and the tribe is now focused on completing a final draft of a contract that outlines the procedures that will be followed if there is further “inadvertent discovery” of artifacts during excavation for the bridge project, Ceccarelli said.
