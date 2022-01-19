Nez Perce County officials got a positive response Tuesday night from business owners worried about the impact of a new courthouse on their operations, but not before the owners gave a scolding to the county commissioners.
County Commissioner Douglas Havens has led the project to replace the courthouse, and told the business owners at a public meeting inside one of the aging facility’s courtrooms that there have been multiple other meetings where none of them has shown up. But Greg Castellaw of Castellaw Kom Architects, who owns property on the 1100 block of Main Street, said he and his neighbors to the west should be contacted directly throughout the process.
“If you’re interested in doing something with our property, I would get a phone call,” Castellaw said. “We have a concern where we have not been approached as a group and had that discussion.”
At issue is the dead-end alley behind the building that serves Castellaw’s property, Effie’s Tavern and Cornerstone Interiors. The alley is used by sanitation and delivery trucks, and Effie’s also does business with a company that collects the contents of its grease trap on a regular basis. The latest proposal to remove the auto license office from the courthouse and consolidate it with driver’s licensing in a separate building just south of the alley could negatively affect that access, however.
But discussions at Tuesday’s meeting were positive, with the business owners saying they believe they can work out a solution. Project architect Mark Heazle of Lombard Conrad Architects in Boise was at the meeting, and said he would start working on designs.
Havens accepted Castellaw’s criticism, and pledged to bring together the business owners, the city of Lewiston, Sunshine Disposal and any other stakeholders for future meetings on the topic.
Under the current proposed design, the county would decrease the footprint of the courthouse by constructing a three-story building instead of a two-story building. That smaller footprint would no longer require the city of Lewiston to vacate part of 12th Street for the project. The new design did increase the estimated cost of the project to $50 million, an amount that Havens said is on the high side of the price range the county initially contemplated.
Another potentially serious concern arose at the meeting. The county is planning to use a financing mechanism called certificates of participation to fund the project. The courthouse would be owned by purchasers of the certificates, and the county would lease the building with payments of approximately $2.6 million per year for 30 years to buy it back.
But county officials got word Tuesday morning that Lewiston Rep. Mike Kingsley will co-sponsor legislation that would require voter approval to use that kind of financing to incur debt lasting longer than five years. Tuesday night, Kingsley said he joined Nampa Rep. Bruce Skaug on the legislation so voters would have a say on such projects. And he thought the Nez Perce County project was far enough along that it wouldn’t be affected by the bill if it does become law.
Kingsley said the bill has not yet been introduced, and he would be surprised if it passes the Senate anyway.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com.