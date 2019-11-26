An anonymous donor has set up a scholarship endowment to honor two professors at Lewis-Clark State College.
The Clay and Mary Lou Robinson Scholarship Endowment will be distributed next fall for the first time. It was established with a $25,000 donation and the fund currently sits at $27,000, according to a news release from LCSC.
The Robinsons have taught at LCSC for 25 years. Clay is a professor in the Movement and Sport Sciences Division, while Mary Lou is a professor in the Nursing and Health Sciences Division.
Both have served on numerous committees and have won several awards, including the President’s Award for Outstanding Teaching.
To qualify for the scholarship, a student must be enrolled full-time, have financial need and show a commitment to community service. Preference will be given to first-generation students or those who pursue a degree in education or a health science field. Preference will also be given to student-athletes in tennis, golf, track or cross country.
The scholarship will be renewable for as long as four years.
Clay Robinson said the criteria is based on the experiences he and his wife have had while at LCSC.
“Both of us came from homes where our parents did not have college degrees, and we feel very blessed that we have had support from others to complete our degrees and we want to give back to others,” he said.
Mary Lou Robinson said she and her husband are honored to have the opportunity to teach at LCSC.
“We look forward to distributing the endowment money to students and have a particular interest in helping those students who are underserved and underprivileged,” she said. “We are eternally grateful for the gift that has been bestowed upon us. This gift will enable others to obtain their college education for generations to come.”
More information about the scholarship can be found at www.lcsc.edu/giving.