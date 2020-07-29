Hello, Harper.
Hello, Jackson.
Those are the favorite baby names of the past year in Lewiston-Clarkston and the region, each chosen six times by the parents.
Harper, for girls, was No. 15 on the national charts, fourth most popular in Idaho and 10th in Washington.
Jackson (or Jaxon) was No. 2 nationally and No. 1 in both Idaho and Washington.
The most popular names in the U.S.? For girls, it was Sophia, eighth most popular in Idaho and sixth in Washington. But Sophia was only chosen one time for the year ending June 30 for babies born at Lewiston’s St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. For boys, it was Liam, also the most popular in both Idaho and Washington.
Move over, Ava and Carson, our area winners from one year earlier.
That is the report of the Head Stork in this 28th annual Tribune Stork Report.
It is the first time in 28 years that Harper has been this region’s most popular. But Jackson was most popular in both 2017 and 2016.
And what girls’ names were tied for our region’s second most popular? They were, with three selections picked four times each, ever-popular Emma (No. 3 in the U.S.), Everlyn (No. 16) and Elsie (not in the top 50).
For boys, also picked four times? Wyatt, No. 31 nationally, joined by unranked Cash (or Kash), Garrett, Maverick and Sawyer.
And what was the Head Stork’s favorite name of all in the past year? His selection: Journey Faith, born in September. Perhaps, the Head Stork thinks, Journey Faith offers hope during a period of national political rancor and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Head Stork, joined by Mrs. Head Stork, enjoys the selection of novel names each baby year.
The 10 chosen girl names are: Astralyra, Deilight, Dawnte, Emnet, Kedd, Ottilee, Pypar, Tamaamno, Yuzuka and Zoilynn.
The boy names are: Btaal, Durronie, Evver, Kyzdien, Rykel, Rhonan, Tymber, Wihinape, Zaaven and Zimiri.
And it was a baby girl with the longest name, 11 letters. She is Weeyekinmay. Or, with her middle names, she is delightful Weeyekinmay Cilla Hawk.
The shortest name? It was three letters for girls: Ava, Ada, Avi, Eva, Mia and Wyx. It was only two letters for boys: Bo.
The Head Stork is particularly fond of twins, a bit disappointed that only six sets were born in the past year — less than the three prior years with eight sets and less than the record 12 sets in 2017.
Join in saying congratulations to these six new sets of twins: Austin Jerry and Hunter Rose Walker, of Lewiston, Kasen Michael and Kannon Joseph Picard, of Lewiston, Marvin Edward and Kimberlynn Dawn Scott, of Nezperce, Logan John and Lane Russell Kaschmiter, of Grangeville, Wilder Enzo and Tucker Rylee Huffman, of Clarkston, and Charlie Marie and Octavia Grace Hamilton, of Clarkston.
We also say welcome to the region’s first baby of 2020. She is Ashley Skye Troyer, daughter of Emily and Aaron Troyer of Grangeville. Ashley was greeted by four older sisters.
An even 600 babies were born at St. Joe’s in the past year, fewer than the 619 a year earlier. Alas, it was the 10th consecutive for more boy babies than girls in our region. The Head Stork asks: Is that fair? But it has now been 81 consecutive years in the U.S. for more boys than girls.
Here? Boy babies numbered 306 and girls 294, an edge of 51 to 49 percent. That mirrors the national rate. It was a contest, however, with girls outnumbering boys as recently as May 27. June was the battleground month with nine more boys than girls, pushing the year’s number to boys by plus-12.
In this U.S. presidential year, does naming of babies favor Republican President Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden? It’s a toss-up, with one Donald and one Joseph. But the decider might be that there was also one Donnie.
The most popular baby month at St. Joe’s? It was August with 66 births, followed by October with 63. The least? November, with only 36.
Names with a true western nuance?
For girls, they are Willow, Journie, Hunter, River, Hope, Jade, Opal, Skylee and Aspen. For boys, they are River, Kash, Rush, Rhythm, Maverick, Ridge, Colt, Crew, Fox, Gauge, Hunter, Tymber and Zane.
Did we have the favorite girl’s name with a meaning spelled backwards, Nevaeh (Heaven)? No. But we did in 2019, and usually that happens every other year.
Did we have palindromes, names spelled the same backwords and forwards? Yes, we had four of the most popular palindromes: Hannah, Ava, Ada and Elle.
One fun Tribune reader contributed this in June, when even Head Stork was tiring of COVID-19. He said: “I see a big baby boom coming our way in nine months. They will be called the C-19 babies, and the No. 1 baby names will be Charmin and Scott.”
With that, the Stork rests.