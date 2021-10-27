The annual Inspiring Women Event, sponsored by YWCA Lewiston-Clarkston, will be held virtually via Zoom beginning at 7 p.m. next Wednesday.
The event is a fund-raiser to support the YWCA Lewiston-Clarkston to assist survivors of domestic violence. Tickets are $30 each and are available online at ywcaidaho.org/store.
Stacia Morfin, chief executive officer of Nez Perce Tourism, will speak about her experience with domestic violence and her journey to healing and success. She will be interviewed by Amanda Wilhelm, director of community engagement for the YWCA.