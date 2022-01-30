Annual homeless count is elusive, especially in this age of COVID-19

A sign advertising free McDonald’s gift cards at a north central Idaho not-for-profit group bolstered participation in an annual homeless count the last year it was completed before COVID-19 hit.
“It’s a really simple thing, but it doubled the number of surveys they did because people saw they could get a free $5 meal card,” said Steve Thomas, executive director of Family Promise of the Lewis Clark Valley and a regional coordinator of the count.
Last year, the office was serving clients online instead of in person because of COVID-19 precautions and Thomas received about 30 fewer surveys from that agency.
“Those folks may have gotten counted someplace else, but probably not,” he said.
Thomas has spent a great deal of time thinking about the best way to identify the number of homeless people in the region in recent weeks.
He and dozens of volunteers are in the middle of this year’s point-in-time count of north central Idaho’s homeless population after a drastically scaled-back version in 2021 because of the pandemic.
The numbers gathered in north central Idaho will be added to statistics from all of the counties in the United States, including those in southeastern Washington. The results of the count generally done in late January are typically announced in the spring.
It’s part of an attempt by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assess how widespread homelessness is throughout the nation and determine how to distribute grant money.
In north central Idaho, volunteers began asking homeless individuals on Thursday where they slept Wednesday night. They will continue the survey through Wednesday.
The state of Washington rescheduled its count to Feb. 24 because of the uptick in COVID-19 cases, said Heather Cochrell, who coordinates the survey in Asotin County.
Both Thomas and Cochrell, housing program manager at Quality Behavioral Health in Clarkston, believe homelessness is increasing in the region.
“We have very limited affordable housing,” she said.
In 2020, a total of 268 people were identified in north central Idaho, along with 37 in Asotin and Whitman counties. Garfield County reported less than 10 individuals. In 2019, north central Idaho had 184 while Asotin and Whitman counties had a total of 33. The count in Garfield County was less than 10.
People who are living in temporary dwellings such as tents or outside are included. So are those staying in emergency shelters or transitional programs such as those operated by Family Promise.
Individuals sleeping on couches of friends or family members are not considered homeless for the purpose of the count as long as the housing has utilities, Thomas said.
“My personal belief is it’s not possible to actually count the homeless,” he said. “You can count some homeless, but to say that you counted (all) the homeless is super arrogant. (You can’t) know where everyone could possibly be staying without water and electricity.”
In 2020, Thomas had as many as 50 volunteers, a record number in the more than five years he has headed up the north central Idaho count. Only about a third of them helped last year. Many but not all of them are back this year.
While 50 may seem like a lot, it’s a tiny fraction of the assistance that would be needed to comb all the hundreds of miles of roads in north central Idaho looking for people living in vehicles, abandoned buildings, sheds and in stands of trees without permission, he said.
Some volunteers do look for homeless people in areas where groups have been spotted. But mostly the effort involves giving away $5 McDonald’s, Subway and gas cards in exchange for completed surveys, which are administered at free dinners and other events paid for with a budget of a little more than $2,000 from the state.
Homeless individuals typically make trips to town and know through an extensive grapevine about the surveys and small incentives for completing it.
The methodology in Asotin County is similar. Counters will fan out along the Snake River and other places homeless people have been seen, working from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Feb. 25. They will ask people where they slept the previous night, giving away small items such as granola bars and hand warmers, Cochrell said.
Police officers, Army Corps of Engineers and school district employees, soup kitchen volunteers and others who have frequent interactions with homeless people will survey as many individuals as possible that day, she said.
They also have cards with Quality Behavioral Health’s contact information where homeless people can apply for help.
“We just go out and do the best we can,” she said. “We’re pretty rural, so they’re stretched out few and far between.”
One of the uplifting parts about the survey is the interactions with the participants.
“Everybody that I have given a card to or a pair of socks has been genuinely very polite and appreciative,” Thomas said. “Nobody goes, ‘Oh, it’s just five bucks.’ They all say, ‘Thank you very much. I appreciate that.’ ”
The surveys are designed to be as unobtrusive as possible while taking precautions to make sure people aren’t counted twice.
Idaho’s starts with “Have you taken the housing survey this week?” then asks where the person slept on Jan. 26. If recipients provide the first letter of their first name, the first three letters of their last name and their birthdate, it’s included in the count, Thomas said.
Those are among more than 15 questions that are geared toward establishing demographics of the homeless population and reasons that people are homeless.
“The strength of it is, it’s done every year at the same time of year on purpose,” Thomas said. “We try to basically position our camera for the snapshot in the same way every year.”
But no matter how thoroughly individuals complete the survey, Thomas said it doesn’t begin to capture the complexity of the homelessness issue.
At his organization, for example, the weekly number of calls from individuals needing help is rising along with the number of those who decline the assistance because of Family Promise’s rules.
Family Promise provides free food, heat, electricity, beds, internet access, laundry, television and transportation to and from work or a job search for three months for families.
Participants meet with a social worker once a week and must refrain from drug and alcohol use to help them save money and remain employed while they prepare to pay for housing on their own.
“Most people would jump at that if (they) were living in a car,” Thomas said. “Lots of people turn us down. We want to help the people who are ready to make a change.”
