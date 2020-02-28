GRANGEVILLE — A local animal rescue organization is hoping to cut down on the problem of stray and feral cats around Grangeville through a community spaying and neutering program.
Volunteers for Animal Rescue Foundation have been rounding up stray and feral cats that will be spayed and neutered today by a team of veterinarians from Spokane and Grangeville.
“This started as a small project last fall when we were talking about ways to help Animal Ark (another Idaho County animal rescue organization),” said Karin Vetter of ARF.
A local mobile veterinarian, Kim Wolfrum, was aware of about 240 feral colonies in the area, Vetter said, and has helped volunteers trap them for the spaying and neutering project.
“The stray and feral cat problem around here is terrible,” Vetter said. “We live a couple of miles out of town and people come out and dump them out in the country.”
She said Green Acres Nursery, which has a line of pet products, also has had problems with stray cats getting into the store and destroying bags of pet food.
SpokAnimal of Spokane will bring a team to Grangeville today to coordinate the spaying and neutering. About 100 cats are expected to undergo surgery and will be kept overnight at Grangeville Veterinary Clinic.
Following surgery, those cats that have been adopted will be returned to their homes. Vetter said other people who have barns have agreed to take some of the cats.
SpokAnimal did not have room to accept any of the feral cats, Vetter said, although the organization has taken some in the past.
Vetter said the operation is being funded by ARF, which relies on donations and fundraisers, as well as the Elks Lodge, which gave a $4,500 grant. Animal Ark and other charitable organizations also have pitched in.
ARF has been trying to raise money to build a shelter for stray animals and an original estimate for the building was about $2 million. Vetter said an architect is in the process of trying to scale down the proposal to about $500,000.
The organization also is pursuing other grants to help offset the costs of spaying and neutering cats and dogs.
“It’s expensive,” Vetter said. “We’re hoping to start smaller and then being able to partner with a bigger shelter. We have a better chance for animals to get adopted. But funding is a huge part of trying to get that figured out.”
Anyone seeking more information about the spaying and neutering project may contact Rhonda Schacher at (208) 507-1226 or Darlene George at (208) 451-0091.
ARF is planning another round of spaying and neutering in March, and is hoping to raise money to fund it. Donations can be made at www.arfshelter.org, P1FCU branches, Ace Hardware in Grangeville and by mailing to P.O. Box 72, Grangeville, ID 83530.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.