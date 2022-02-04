GRANGEVILLE — Animal Rescue Foundation, a volunteer organization aimed at establishing a pet shelter in Idaho County, recently received two grants to help with feral and abandoned animals get spayed or neutered, vaccinated and adopted into homes.
The organization received $5,000 from the Idaho Pet Friendly License Plate Pet Lover’s Grant fund. That will help to spay or neuter 65 mostly feral and adopted stray cats and kittens, said Alaina Redenbo, one of the volunteers with the organization.
ARF also received a $2,500 grant from Avista that will also be used to spay or neuter cats and kittens. The focus is to help low-income, seniors and veterans who have pets, she said.
Since February 2020, when ARF initiated a trap/spay-neuter/vaccinate/relocate campaign, the group has helped 1,559 animals, including transfers to larger animal shelters, adoptions, spaying and neutering vouchers and placing animals in foster homes.