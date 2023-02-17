GRANGEVILLE — Animal Rescue Foundation’s officers are “cautiously optimistic” they will be able to secure some property in 2023 to begin building a shelter for stray, abused and unwanted animals in Idaho County.
“Our goal has always been to have a shelter and have a facility” for storage and other uses, said Karin Vetter, president of the foundation, also known as “ARF.”
“We’ve just been exploring all opportunities that there might be for a physical location. … That is our goal for 2023, to acquire a piece of ground — and we realize we have to do this in stages.”
ARF has scheduled a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Idaho County Veterans Center at 318 E. Main St. in Grangeville to discuss the next steps.
The Grangeville City Council recently declined a request from ARF for the sale or donation of city property for a shelter, noting that the city currently has no property available that would be a suitable location.
Terri Tackett, vice president of ARF, said in spite of the refusal, the council is supportive of ARF’s goals.
“Even though the city doesn’t have property available at this time,” Tackett said, “we understand their position at this point. There may be other ways they can help us and in exchange we could help them.”
ARF maintains that by building a shelter they will not only be assisting animals that are in need of care, but would also help remove stray or unwanted animals from becoming a nuisance to the community.
According to the group’s statistics, since 2020 when it became organized, ARF has assisted more than 2,600 animals, including 677 animals spayed and neutered; 993 animals transfers to shelters in other locations, such as SpokAnimal in Spokane; 158 animals re-homed or adopted to local homes; and 6,324, or 558.5 cases, of dry pet food donated to people in need.
“I think we’ve shown our ability to sustain these programs with the community support and the grants with all the work we’ve been able to do,” said Rhonda Schacher, another ARF board member.
The group has 25 to 30 core members, but without a central location volunteers have been taking care of animals in their homes, sheds and even cars, Vetter said.
“There’s a lot of spays and neuters and transfers, adoptions and re-homing, and we’re doing all of the work of a shelter without a facility,” Vetter said. “Helping all of these animals through our programs demonstrates the need. (This work) shows our dedication and ability to do the work but it’s really hard. One place would make it a whole lot more organized.”
ARF operates mostly through fundraisers and donations, but it has also secured a number of grants to help with its spay and neuter programs. Vetter said once the land for a shelter is secured the group will be looking at major fundraisers for a building, which is estimated to cost $500,000.
“We are just really excited right now,” she said. “Things are looking good for ARF. We’ve got the community behind us (and people have) seen what we can do. Even if you don’t like animals, the things that we do help everyone. Our continued goal is to make it easier for people to do the right things.”