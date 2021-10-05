GRANGEVILLE — A fundraiser to help support an animal rescue organization will be held Oct. 30 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Grangeville Elks Lodge.
The Halloween Ball Fundraiser is sponsored by the Animal Rescue Foundation that is aiming to raise money to build an animal shelter in Grangeville. The organization helps find foster homes for stray and abandoned animals, and with their medical needs.
The ball will feature dinner, drinks, a dessert auction and live music by Vintage Youth. Costumes are optional and a costume contest will be held. Tickets in advance are $25 and are available at Ace Home Center and Bettie’s Home and Decor. Ticket prices at the door are $30 each.
For more information, visit arfgrangeville.org.