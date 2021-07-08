The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office is in need of foster homes for pets and other animals that may be affected by domestic violence.
The Animal Cruelty Unit, which consists of multiple different local agencies, uses the foster homes to profide a safe place for victims of domestic violence to house their animals for as much as 30 days. The service is part of the office’s Domestic Violence Shelter Program since domestic abusers will often abuse animals or keep a loved pet away from a victim to gain compliance, according to a news release.
The program allows victims to leave an abusive household and keep the pet in a safe location while transitioning to a new residence, the news release said, and there is currently a great demand for cat foster homes. It is funded through community donations, and those who are interested may complete an application at foster.rescuepups.com or direct questions to Nick Woods at (208) 799-3073.