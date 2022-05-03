A squirrel was the culprit involved in a power outage that affected nearly 5,000 customers Sunday evening in the L-C Valley.
According to an email from Avista communications manager David Vowels, the squirrel entered Avista’s Lewiston substation south of the Southway Bridge and caused the outage at 5:35 p.m. Sunday. Power was restored to some customers at 8:28 p.m. The remainder received their power by 10:20 p.m.
The outage affected customers in the areas of west Lewiston and southeast Clarkston.