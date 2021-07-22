Angling on the Snake

A man fishes from his kayak on the Snake River as seen through the bush along the Greenbelt Walkway on Wednesday. The high temperature in Lewiston on Wednesday was 88 degrees, marking the first time it failed to reach at least 90 since June 17, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region