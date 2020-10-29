Angling for doughnuts

Raden Shira, 9, dressed as Captain America, and Bruce Schwartz, 6, dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow, maneuver their mouths into position to catch doughnuts Wednesday in Grangeville. The kids, who are all homeschooled, gathered for a fall party, including a cake-eating contest, bobbing for apples and a cake walk.

 August Frank/Tribune

