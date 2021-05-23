Angler is missing after boat accident on Salmon

GRANGEVILLE — A Cottonwood man is missing after a boating accident Saturday near Demon’s Drop Rapids on the Salmon River.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, David Andrew Spencer, 31, was unaccounted for after the accident, which happened Saturday morning upstream of Pine Bar Recreation Area, near Cottonwood.
The sheriff’s office received a report about the accident at 11:35 a.m. It released no other details about the accident or others involved.
Spencer was said to have been wearing all black clothing at the time of the accident, but not a personal floatation device, according to the report.
Today, a full search will be conducted by the sheriff’office, Cottonwood Police Department, Idaho County Sheriff’s Posse, Idaho Fish and Game, Grangeville Mountain Rescue Unity and volunteers with jet boats and a small aircraft.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information or who has made contact with Spencer to call (208) 983-1100, ext. 0.