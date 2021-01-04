And away they go

Kendry Gimlin (from left), 11, Jody Gimlin, Rachel Kanooth, Savannah Kanooth, 10, and Micah Kanooth, 10, take a different approach to each of their jumps into the cold waters of the Snake River, from cannonball to arms up to hanging back a bit, as they get 2021 off to a bracing start at the Hells Canyon Resort marina Friday in Clarkston. While the official Polar Bear Plunge event was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, some brave souls still showed up for their annual jump into the water.

 August Frank/Tribune

