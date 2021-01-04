And away they go

Kendry Gimlin (from left), 11, Jody Gimlin, Rachel Kanooth, Savannah Kanooth, 10, and Micah Kanooth, 10, take a different approach to each of their jumps into the cold waters of the Snake River, from cannonball to arms up to hanging back a bit, as they get 2021 off to a bracing start at the Hells Canyon Resort marina Friday in Clarkston. While the official Polar Bear Plunge event was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, some brave souls still showed up for their annual jump into the water.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region