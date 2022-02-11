ANATONE — After a helping hand turned into homeless folks helping themselves to free electricity, water and Wi-Fi for months on end, a group of Anatone residents recently turned to Asotin County officials for assistance.
On Thursday, the chairman of the county commissioners, sheriff, code enforcement officer and two public health officials took a first-hand look at a homeless encampment next to the Anatone Community Church on Pine Street.
What they found is broken down vehicles, piles of garbage and several camp trailers parked on privately owned land. The problem has escalated to the point the cleaning lady is afraid to work alone at the church now, the Anatone residents told officials.
In addition, raw sewage and rats have been spotted, and the area has become a safety hazard.
Dallas Dodd, the longtime church pastor, said he feels conflicted about the situation, but has to look out for his flock’s wellbeing.
“It just leaves me in a hard position,” Dodd said. “As children of God, we need to reach out and help these people, but it just didn’t work. It’s a sad story. I love this church and community, and as pastor of the church, I feel responsible for the safety of our members.”
A few years ago, the church reached out to a homeless man who was down on his luck and parked in a camper next door, Dodd said. He was allowed to “temporarily” hook into the power and water line, but it got too costly for the people paying the bills. What was supposed to be a short-term situation grew worse.
More people and debris showed up, locks were cut and church members were caught in a quandary.
“At first, we were willing to pay for extra utilities to give him a little time to get back on his feet,” Dodd said of the first homeless neighbor. “But it just got too expensive, and we found out we were in violation of a county code.”
Dodd and a group of concerned residents from this rural farming and ranch town attended a recent county commissioner meeting to ask for help. Chairman Chuck Whitman agreed to go to the site, along with other officials, including Brady Woodbury, public health administrator.
Whitman serves on the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s Homeless Task Force and has been involved with helping homeless veterans for many years.
“Homelessness has always been a problem, but it’s becoming more visible,” Whitman told the dozen people gathered Thursday morning in the church basement. “Chronic homelessness is much like being an alcoholic, and the cycle is very difficult to break. They need more than just a shelter, and it’s not a problem that’s easily solved.”
Woodbury assessed the situation from a public health perspective, finding evidence of solid waste and sewage violations that need to be addressed. The process begins with a warning letter and a seven-day deadline to clean up the property, he said.
From there, criminal charges can be filed and the site can ultimately be condemned, but it takes time, Woodbury said.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve done anything like this, but we can start the process,” he told the church members. “If there’s a solid waste issue that draws in vectors, such as rodents, they may be fined or charged with a misdemeanor.”
Ed Holbert, the county’s code enforcement officer, visited Anatone last week and issued a citation to one of the occupants of an RV. The person is in violation of an Asotin County ordinance on temporary placement of camp trailers and recreational vehicles, he said.
The law allows people to live in RVs up to 30 days in a row. The same location can’t be used for more than 60 days in a year, Holbert said.
“We’re doing everything we can within the confines of the law right now,” Holbert said. “We have a mess out here.”
Sheriff John Hilderbrand said his office is dealing with similar issues in other areas of the county. Camp trailers are being used for months by homeless people who don’t have proper sewer connections, electricity or access to water.
Some of the county ordinances need more “teeth” to help law enforcement handle these types of problems, Whitman said.
The property next to the church is owned by Don Cole, who resides in Arizona, according to county officials, and one of the RV occupants is trying to purchase the lot.
Bill Taylor, of Anatone, said strangers started showing up around the Methodist church after a homeless person was given the password to the parsonage’s Wi-Fi. It was spread around and used without permission by random people parking near the church and house.
Another incident occurred when a church member was outside hanging lights. A woman from the encampment reportedly came over with two large dogs, and words were exchanged, the group said.
Between the mess and the safety concerns, church members said they’re hoping the county will find solutions, and the property will be cleaned up.
“We feel conflicted about this,” the pastor said. “We wanted to help, but it has turned into a difficult situation.”
Sandaine can reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.