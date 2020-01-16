ANACORTES — A 75-year-old Anacortes man died Tuesday when the car he was driving was struck by another vehicle on Heart Lake Road in Anacortes.
The man was driving south about 5:30 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and it was disabled in the road, according to the State Patrol.
A second vehicle also heading south was unable to stop and struck the disabled vehicle.
Both vehicles ended up in a ditch.
The Anacortes man was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett where he was pronounced dead.
His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.