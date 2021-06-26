Ah, summer! What a great time to head home after work, pack up the kids, the dog, the food, the inflatable sleeping mattress and pillow, the generator, the LED lanterns, the propane stove, the patio heater, the inflatable recliners and chairs, the camp kitchen, the $500 coolers, the battery-powered insect repellent, the satellite receptor for the TV, the McMansion tent and the beer and head out to the woods to rough it for a few days like the pioneers did.
After months of hard work, it’s refreshing to get away from the hustle and bustle of the crowds and into the outdoors. Just like all those other 200 campers who are crammed into your campground are doing. Watch the sideview mirrors as you back into your camping spot, which is about as wide as your dog’s kennel. Remember to suck in your gut as you open the door and you can probably squeeze out of the pickup truck with no problem.
It’s so relaxing to go camping. Send the kids out to explore the neighborhood on their scooters and warn them about not picking a fight with the kids next door like they did the last time you went camping, which got ugly when the other kids’ dad confronted you about your kids throwing dead fish into their camping spot. Geez, the court costs of that altercation set you back a piece.
But that’s over now and you can relax. Send the wife out to collect firewood — not that you need it with all this propane and generator equipment — but it will keep her busy while you pop open a beer and kick back for a few.
So nice to be out in the woods and hear the crickets and the birds and the thump-thump-thump of somebody’s boom box blasting out hip-hop music loud enough to shake the cones off the pine trees.
It’s annoying as heck but you need to ignore it, especially after your attorney warned you after that last camping episode that if you ever got into trouble again, you were on your own. You can just pretend that rap music is a bear in heat.
Food never tastes so good as when you’re out in the woods. However, the hot dogs and ramen noodles that you brought along don’t seem to have much savor when you’re smelling the tantalizing aromas of the campers next door who apparently are gourmet chefs and are cooking up some mouthwatering delights that make your stomach rumble.
The kids are crying now because they’re still hungry and the wife is crabbing because of the mosquitoes. But the guy next door wanders on over to say hi. You offer him a beer and he invites you and the fam over to share his gourmet cookout. Which you do, with delight.
What did I tell you? Camping is wonderful and life is good.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.