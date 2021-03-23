COTTONWOOD — Workers are putting the final touches on a $2.6 million renovation project at the Monastery of St. Gertrude that will help ensure the dwindling community of Benedictine sisters a promising future.
The project involves a complete remodeling of the 72-year-old red-brick annex attached to the original 101-year old porphyry stone building. The annex, used mainly for the sisters’ sleeping quarters and some offices, will now include nine suites on the fifth floor to be used as a co-housing unit for women who are not avowed monastics but who wish to live a Benedictine lifestyle.
“It’s one of the aspects of the future of monasticism, because the pool from which all religious communities are drawing women is getting smaller and smaller,” said Sister Mary Forman, prioress of the monastery.
“Women have far more opportunities than ever in their lives,” Forman said. “The sisters now in their 80s had two choices: They could become a sister or a wife with eight kids.”
Religious life at that time, Forman noted, “gave the possibility of a sister — even at a fairly young age — to become principal of a school, to become administrator of a hospital and so on. But these very same opportunities, and even more, are open to women today, partly because of the women’s movement and partly because women are becoming educated, and some of those first women were educated in the colleges that women religious (sisters) started across the country.”
In 1880, three Benedictine sisters from a monastery in Sarnen, Switzerland, immigrated to the United States and, after a short period in the Uniontown-Colfax area, moved to the present location at the base of Cottonwood Butte. The sisters taught school for the German Catholic families settled in the area and helped found St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Later migrations of younger sisters from Europe added to the community, and many of them taught school and worked in medical fields throughout the Northwest. At one point in the 1940s and 1950s, the community numbered about 180 members.
Today there are 30 sisters left, 22 of whom live on the monastery grounds; most are in their 70s or 80s. A few — including Sister Margie Schmidt, who is the head of the chaplaincy division at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, and Sister Mary Frances Kluss, who works at a Lewiston nursing home — continue their ministries elsewhere.
Before being elected prioress in 2015, Forman was a professor of monastic studies at St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn., and before that worked as a pharmacist.
The renovation project was prompted by a couple of circumstances. First, the realization that the sisters needed to make some adjustments if they were to continue as a ministry community into the future. That involved bringing in other associations of people, such as the co-housing residents, who would live with the sisters, sharing meals, prayer time and monastery tasks.
The second matter involved the metal pipes in the 72-year-old annex that were disintegrating. At first it was thought only the fifth floor needed to be upgraded, but in the process of checking things out, asbestos was discovered throughout the building that required more extensive work.
Faced with an expensive investment in the property or the potential extinction of the community, Forman said she approached her sisters with a plan.
“What helped us to make that decision,” she said, “(was) we had received a flyer from the sisters that had founded us in Sarnen, Switzerland. There are seven of them. They decided to invite two other small communities of Swiss Benedictine sisters,” to move into their monastery and combine resources, including their hundreds of years of artifacts, and convert it into a cultural center.
“And so I said to my sisters: `If seven sisters can make a decision to do this, perhaps we can have the courage to make this decision.’ ”
The community overwhelmingly agreed.
At the time, Jo-Anne Zimmer, a retired general building contractor, was living at the monastery as a volunteer. Zimmer became the project manager and helped devise the plan. She made the contacts for the construction and has overseen all the work. Andy Erstad, of Boise, was hired as the architect, and Arnzen Building Construction, of Cottonwood, is the contractor.
A fundraising campaign began in 2018 that began with major donors and went into a public phase. That raised 95 percent of the cost of remodeling. Recently a grant was approved by the Murdock Trust, capping the project’s entire cost.
In November the sisters moved out of their living quarters and into the Spirit Center, a retreat house on the monastery grounds. Because of COVID-19, all on-site retreats were postponed, and the chapel was closed to the public.
The small bedroom cells of the second and third floors of the annex where the sisters lived for years have been enlarged by half. Each room now has space for a bookshelf and a private bathroom; previously the floors had a single European-style bathroom at the end of the halls shared by all.
The fifth floor, where the co-housing residents will live, has been developed into eight larger suites and one mini-suite that include a bathroom, a bedroom and a small sitting room. A laundry room and a kitchenette have been added at either end of the hall.
“This was a big move for them,” Zimmer said, noting some of the sisters had the same rooms for 40 years. “It’s exciting. But it still has the quality of Benedictine simplicity in it. It’s not over the top in any way. We did a lot of reusing, recycling to make that come together.”
The work is expected to be completed in April, and the sisters will move back into their new quarters. The first on-site retreat for outsiders has already been scheduled at the Spirit Center for May 2, and the sisters hope to resume their usual schedule of retreats, concerts and lecture series as soon as can be allowed by the COVID-19 situation.
“This is a big retreat center,” Zimmer said. “The phone rings every day (with people asking), `When are you opening up? We want to come for a retreat. I want to sign up for something.’ ”
In the meantime, the sisters have been holding online retreats and other virtual activities. An online poetry program started in December has already reached thousands of people, Forman said.
“The virtual part of what we’re providing has drawn people from far beyond just our Northwest area,” Forman said. “We are really looking forward to opening up our October Historical Society lecture series. That’s a big draw.”
The popular Raspberry Festival, traditionally held on the first Sunday of August, however, has already been canceled. Planning for the event begins in January, and because of the uncertainty of where Idaho’s COVID-19 restrictions might be, the decision was made not to hold the festival this year.
During the winter a few of the sisters became ill with the virus, and one sister who had compromised health died from it. Zimmer said some of the construction work was delayed earlier this year when several of the builders became sick.
Overall, however, the building project has gone forward with few hiccups.
“Which is another amazing thing,” Forman said. “That we’ve managed to do all this during COVID. (Most of the sisters) that caught COVID had mild symptoms, and we didn’t have to hospitalize any of them or put them on a respirator, and I thank God for that.”
As far as the workers, “there is hardly a day goes by that we don’t pray for their safety,” Forman said. “Which is only right that we do that.”
Within weeks, the sisters will be making plans to return to the newly remodeled annex. The co-housing residents won’t move in until later in the summer.
“We can see the end in sight, and that’s just delightful,” Forman said. “And we’re hoping that whenever restrictions get lifted we can invite some of those major donors to come and see what they helped make possible.”
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.