In 1864, the gold mining town of Florence in southwestern Idaho County had peaked with a population of about 9,000 and its heyday as a gold mining mecca had begun to fizzle.

Newcomers were moving in, bringing with them women and children. In an attempt to shed its image as a lawless Western outpost — and being the county seat at the time — the citizens of Florence decided to organize a school.

