If first impressions are important, Dr. Robin Henderson’s dental practice in Clarkston has done well on a national scale.
Henderson’s dental office, Transforming Smiles, recently earned top honors from the American Dental Association Council on Dental Practice for its inaugural Design Innovation Awards in the remodel category.
The 3,200-square-foot building formerly housed a longtime chiropractor’s office off of Sixth Street in Clarkston before Henderson and her husband, Scott, oversaw an extensive remodel of the facility completed in 2017. The remodel was truly a family affair, with Dr. Henderson’s dad, Arnold Jeffreys, and his brother, Vern Jeffreys, doing much of the work at the end of the project.
Craig Clohessy: Receiving national recognition for the remodel project has to feel pretty good.
Robin Henderson: It was great for me, but it was also just a great thing for everyone who worked on the project. My dad at age 80 did all of the finish work for the office. So, yeah, that felt extra special where my dad and my uncle were huge participants in the whole process.
CC: You’ve been in dentistry for a number of years. Did you always want to be a dentist?
RH: Originally, I wanted to be a teacher.
CC: What made you change your mind?
RH: As I got into college, I definitely was more interested in the math and science and applying it versus my education classes where I didn’t feel that was really my talent.
CC: You are involved in a number of dental industry organizations. Why is that important?
RH: I think part of it is the collegiality. When you live and practice in such a remote area, getting together with peers, that brings a lot to my everyday practice. But also there’s no one that has the patient’s best interests in heart than the dentist. So as far as oral health is concerned, dentists are the expert on that and it’s a constant struggle actually to have the Legislature aware of that, other medical providers aware of that. Dentistry can bring a lot to a person’s overall health and if you’re not involved then things will happen and you can’t blame anyone but yourself really. So, I find myself leading. Whatever organization I’m involved with I ultimately end up in leadership roles.
CC: Talk a little bit about the importance of dentistry to a person’s overall health. People think, it’s just my teeth, how can that affect my heart, how can that affect anything else about me?
RH: Yeah, that’s a great question. Research comes out almost every single day. When I open my inbox, there’s been a new paper published with regards to oral health in relation to systemic health. ... Almost every day there’s new research on cardiac health as it relates to oral health, and oral bacteria are found in clots from cardiovascular episodes such as heart attack or stroke. And they’re only in the oral cavity so they’re directly related to that event. That’s been really powerful. Also, with genetic testing, we now can find out the genetic predisposition to heart attack and stroke and that’s done with saliva testing.
CC: Technology has come a long ways in recent decades. Talk a little bit about that and how this office reflects that.
RH: That’s absolutely correct. That’s exactly how we designed it, for the digital work flow. Today’s dentistry is very, very different from not so long ago when I would make things out of wax and that would then be put into a permanent material that would go into the patient’s mouth. Now I do everything digitally. In order to make my digital work flow efficient, I needed a different work space to work out of. And in order to have the network capacity for all of the digital dentistry that we do, we needed a very robust network system too.
CC: You are also set up with the latest 3D X-ray technology. How does that help?
RH: It’s really powerful. Truthfully for me, I don’t do the dentistry that I could using 3D. I mostly work with colleagues. I work with a periodontist in Spokane very closely and an endodontist here in Clarkston very closely. They’re more doing the treatment that I’m diagnosing off of my 3D. But what I can see on my 3D you can’t even put words to the difference between that and traditional radiographs. There’s a lot of disease, a lot of sinus disease that is actually tooth etiology but it’s being missed on traditional radiographs. ... It also helps us to plan when we do implants. It used to be you knew the anatomy and you put the implant where you thought you had bone. Now, we know where the bone is, we know where the nerve is, we know where all the anatomy is because we have it planned on 3D and then we digitally plan our surgical guides so all of our implants are placed guided. The precision, you can’t even compare to how it used to be. It’s awesome.
CC: What’s your one takeaway about the difference between your new Clarkston office and where you operated out of before?
RH: I can’t even believe the difference at the end of the day. Dentistry is labor-intensive, it’s hard work and dentists have tremendous issues with muscular-skeletal issues. And to get into a space that’s ergonomic and designed to what I do instead of adjusting myself to what I’m trying to do, I definitely go home more comfortable at the end of the day, at the end of the work week.
———
Clohessy is managing editor of the Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
Robin Jeffreys Henderson
Age: 49
Title/occupation: Dentist/owner of Dr. Robin Henderson, Transforming Smiles
Family: Husband, Scott Henderson (works in the practice); daughter, Sophie, age 14, freshman at Clarkston High School; parents, Arnold and Jill Jeffreys.
Education: K-12 Clarkston School District; Bachelor of Science in zoology (pre-med), Washington State University; Doctorate of Dental Surgery, University of Michigan.
Work history: 21 years as a dentist in Clarkston.
Hobbies/interests: Family loves food — cooking, enjoying meals with family and friends; volunteer in various capacities within the profession of dentistry — currently president of Walla Walla Valley Dental Society, editor of American College of Dentists, Washington section, Meridian Dental Study Club; Girl Scout troop leader.