MOSCOW — The holidays look lonely for many this year, especially for elderly communities who are forced to isolate because they are at higher risk for developing COVID-19 complications.
One Moscow resident, Kath Strickler, was inspired to find a way to help local seniors after hearing a story about a family friend who’s struggled lately after a long nine months spent stuck in lockdown at an assisted living center.
“That story broke my heart,” Strickler said. We realized how many people here in Moscow — and elsewhere — are in the same situation.”
After hearing this story, Strickler emailed five of her close friends — Jodi McClory, Jocelyn Aycrigg, Jana Horne, Susan Spalinger and Kelly Jennings — to get them on board with a plan to create gift baskets for the residents of two assisted living centers in town.
This morning, residents of Moscow’s Aspen Park of Cascadia and the Good Samaritan Village Skilled Care Center senior living facilities got to enjoy gift bags created by the group.
“We hope this brightens their holiday season and lets them know somebody is thinking of them — that they’re loved,” Horne said.
Each bag contains an evergreen holiday swag decoration — each of which were handmade by Horne — along with a puzzle or notebook and other goodies.
Along with the 82 individual bags, the group also compiled baskets full of knitting and craft supplies to donate to the centers.
Despite the unforeseen limitations this holiday season, Aspen Park Admissions Coordinator Jennifer Trout said residents have been keeping their chins up. Trout said support from many community members and groups, such as the swag bag gifts, has played a big part in boosting morale for the residents there.
“Everybody’s been really positive, just kind of going with the day-to-day routines,” she said.
For those interested in sending care packages to community members in assisted living centers, Trout said items such as knitting or craft supplies, books, magazines and musical supplies are welcome.
“The more of those items we have, the easier it is to make sure everybody has a chance to do activities, since we’re not fully able to do group activities. Anything is useful, and we’ll find a home for it,” she said. “We appreciate the community’s support through everything that’s been going on.”
Dennis can be reached at (208) 883-4632 or by email at briefs@dnews.com.