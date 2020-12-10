Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin remembers driving along Appleside Boulevard in the Clarkston Heights several years ago and spotting a “for sale” sign at a large church.
Hardin and other fire district officials had been discussing the need for a new station when the 22,000-square-foot building and 8 acres went on the market. As it turns out, the church site was an answer to their prayers.
“People from the community had been wanting a large meeting room,” Hardin said during a tour of the building Wednesday. “When we walked into this place and saw the large auditorium, we knew it was ideal.”
The fire district purchased the property in 2014, secured funding for a remodel and went to work adding truck bays, living quarters and emergency response equipment. Early next year, it will be ready to debut as the Asotin County Fire District station.
In the meantime, the former sanctuary, which is still leased by LifeCenter Foursquare Church, has been used as an Asotin County Superior Courtroom, an evacuation center for nearby Lincoln Middle School and Heights Elementary students, and a public meeting space for town hall gatherings. The fire district also hosted large training sessions, which drew people from throughout the state and featured national speakers, Hardin said.
A commercial kitchen is on site, along with offices and classrooms that can be used for training. The new additions include ample showers, locker rooms, laundry facilities, a workout area and dorm rooms for ambulance crews.
The transformation involved some challenges, the chief said, but numerous people stepped up to help make it happen. For example, a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant, which is being administered through Asotin County, was made possible by volunteers knocking on doors to conduct wage surveys during the application process.
Some of the key players have been Chris Kemp, Asotin County’s chief operations officer; grant manager Michelle Mazzola, of Leavenworth; and architect Jerry Brotnov, of Clarkston.
“We’ve also had a lot of support from the community,” Hardin said. “Once people who had questions saw the building, they agreed with the board’s decision. It made great sense, financially, and was a good business move by our board.”
On a sadder note, the fire district lost two of its commissioners to tragic accidents in the past few years, and another one retired. However, the current board — Ken Klug, Ed Johnson and Kelly Kinzer — embraced the vision and are excited about the move, Hardin said.
The old station, located about a block away, will be surplused and sold in 2021 to help replenish the fire district’s funds. Officials are hoping it’s used for a commercial venture that puts the property back on the county’s tax rolls.
When completed, the cost of the new station will be about $5 million, but it’s worth more than double that amount, Hardin said. Another bonus was hiring Brotnov, who oversaw the church construction.
“Since he was the original architect, it’s been a seamless transition,” Hardin said.
The station will soon be a hub for public safety, he said. The fire district is working with the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office to provide a computer area for deputies to write reports, and a state agency is considering leasing offices. In addition, the church continues to lease rooms and use the auditorium, which helps offset the operating costs.
“It’s pretty exciting to have this kind of space,” Hardin said. “We are really fortunate to have everything under one roof.”
