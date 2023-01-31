Amy Canfield, a professor of history at Lewis-Clark State College, was named to the Idaho State Historical Society board of trustees. Canfield will represent District 2 on the board, replacing Earl Bennett of Genesee.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little selected Canfield and Mary Ann Arnold of District 4 for the positions. There are seven members of the historical society board of directors and they are responsible for the agency’s performance, provide policy-level guidance for operations and connect the agency and its programs to communities and citizens in Idaho.

