Amy Canfield, a professor of history at Lewis-Clark State College, was named to the Idaho State Historical Society board of trustees. Canfield will represent District 2 on the board, replacing Earl Bennett of Genesee.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little selected Canfield and Mary Ann Arnold of District 4 for the positions. There are seven members of the historical society board of directors and they are responsible for the agency’s performance, provide policy-level guidance for operations and connect the agency and its programs to communities and citizens in Idaho.
Canfield teaches courses on U.S. history, focusing on women’s history, popular culture American Indian history and public history. Her research interests include federal Indian policy, women’s roles in the 20th century, women’s suffrage and American popular culture.
She is the organizer of Women’s History Month event on the L-C campus and serves on the planning committee for L-C’s Women’s Leadership Conference. She has also received Idaho’s Brightest Stars Award for volunteering.
Canfield and her husband, Joel, have two daughters.
“Both Mary Ann and Amy recognize the important link between preserving the history of our great state and promoting civic engagement. I appreciate their willingness to serve our citizens and share Idaho’s proud history,” Little said.