Ammon Bundy trespassing case ends in plea deal

FILE - Far-right activist Ammon Bundy speaks to a crowd of about 50 followers in front of the Ada County Courthouse in downtown Boise, Idaho, April 3, 2021. Bundy, who's running for governor in Idaho, has been arrested after refusing to leave a hospital in connection with a child-welfare case, police said Saturday, March 12, 2022. Bundy was arrested at about 1:15 a.m. on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center in Meridian, west of Boise, the Idaho Statesman reported. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)

 Darin Oswald

Ammon Bundy has been convicted of trespassing — again.

But this time, Bundy, a far-right leader who unsuccessfully ran for governor, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing at St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center as part of a plea agreement instead of going to trial. He’s previously gone to trial twice for trespassing charges in 2021 and 2022.

