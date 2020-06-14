While government financial assistance helped keep much of America fed through the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, area food banks are now worried that a wave of demand is about to crash down on their operations.
“I think people were fairly well-resourced initially,” Community Action Food Bank Program Manager Steve Small said of the increased unemployment and food benefits that helped households weather the pandemic thus far. “But I think that’s starting to run out.”
Congress is considering another round of economic stimulus, with the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passing a bill last month. But the Republicans who control the U.S. Senate have yet to consider it.
Other area food bank and food pantry operators reported stories like Small’s, noting demand actually dipped during the spring months. For instance, St. Vincent de Paul Social Services Director Linda Starace said her food distribution program for the needy served half as many people in April as it did in December, when 567 families received services.
And Joanne Huntley, director of the Asotin County Food Bank, said the lighter demand allowed her to stock up on enough food to outlast a coming surge, as long as it doesn’t last too long.
“We’re not giving out as much now, so when it does pick up we will have the backlog to keep ourselves going,” Huntley said. “I think. Knock on wood.”
But Mike Wigen, manager of the Idaho Foodbank North Central Branch in Lewiston, reported a sudden increase in demand back in March from those panicked by the onset of the pandemic.
“At first there was a fear factor, just like with the toilet paper and the rush at all the stores,” Wigen said, noting that the food bank has been furiously stocking up on supplies to cover a surge if it comes.
And while demand on the local level has been manageable, there were huge increases in urban areas that produced images on the nightly news of thousands of cars snaking through massive parking lots as worried families lined up for food assistance in the early days of the pandemic.
Now, recently released projections from Feeding America — the nation’s largest hunger relief organization — indicate a major increase in food insecurity may be on the horizon, especially in rural areas that don’t have advantages like well-developed transportation networks. And that may put more pressure on local food assistance programs than they have ever seen before.
Dell Ruddell, 66, and his Lewiston Orchards neighbor Claudia Russell, 80, were among those in more than 200 vehicles that lined up Wednesday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds for an emergency food distribution event by the Idaho Foodbank. They were primarily there to pick up food for elderly family members and other neighbors who are housebound because of the pandemic.
“They have no way of getting food, and no transportation,” Russell said.
In a possible indication of increasing demand, the distribution event ran out of the fresh foods it was offering with more than 20 vehicles left in line, Foodbank spokeswoman Susanne Lally said. Those folks were directed to one of the Foodbank’s partner food pantries or to its Lewiston warehouse, however, so they did get some food.
A sobering report
It may be hard for some to fathom that food insecurity and hunger could still be widespread problems in a country plagued by obesity. But even before the pandemic, Feeding America’s annual report on food insecurity showed that social and economic conditions can all too frequently mean “limited or uncertain access to adequate food” for many Americans.
That is the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s definition of food insecurity. Actual, crippling hunger can quickly follow. The USDA defines hunger as “an individual-level physiological condition” that happens “because of prolonged, involuntary lack of food.” Hunger is also described as an urgent public health issue because it causes discomfort, illness, weakness or pain that “goes beyond the usual uneasy sensation.”
The recently released Feeding America report, called “Map the Meal Gap,” is based on statistics from 2018 that start at the national level and drill all the way down to every county in the country. The nonprofit conducted the additional study this year to project how food insecurity could get worse due to the pandemic, and its authors say the results are concerning.
In Idaho, 1 in every 9 people experienced food insecurity before the pandemic. That adds up to 189,970 people, or 10.8 percent of the population. The rate is worse among children, with 1 in 8 – or 56,120 kids – living in food-insecure households.
Lewis County had the third-highest rate of overall food insecurity in Idaho with 15 percent, and Clearwater County had the fourth-highest rate at 14.6 percent. Other counties in north central Idaho fared slightly better, but still worse than the state average. Idaho County registered 14.1 percent, Nez Perce County 12 percent and Latah County 11.7 percent.
Pre-pandemic food insecurity rates in southeastern Washington were 13.2 percent in Asotin County, 13.4 percent in Whitman County and 13.3 percent in Garfield County. Washington’s overall food insecurity rate in 2018 was 10.8 percent. And while those numbers aren’t great, they look good in comparison to the stark impacts from the pandemic in the Feeding America projections.
According to the report, 1 in every 6 Idahoans will experience food insecurity as a result of the pandemic, with that rate worsening to 1 in 4 among children. Those are 49 and 75 percent increases, respectively. Nez Perce County’s projected rate is 17.4 percent, with Latah County at 16.5 percent, Lewis County at 20.4 percent, Clearwater County at 19.7 percent and Idaho County at 20.1 percent.
Asotin County’s projected rate of food insecurity is 18.4 percent, with 18.1 percent projected rates in both Whitman and Garfield counties. Idaho Foodbank CEO and President Karen Vauk said the sudden increases mean many people are now struggling to meet their basic food needs, and even experiencing hunger, for the first time in their lives.
“As a society, we can’t afford the health impact for people not to have the food they need now and through their lifetime,” Vauk said.
The stigma that food insecurity is only a problem for people on the lower rungs of society has been upended by the pandemic, although poverty remains the primary cause. And many food insecure families — as many as 1 in 5, according to some statistics — live on a bubble where they earn too much to be eligible for government assistance like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) most people know as food stamps.
That makes food banks and food pantries that don’t ask questions about income or other means even more important for bridging the gap when food supplies get dicey.
“If people have never, ever had to do this before, there’s a bit of a stigma for some people,” Small said. “They’d rather do anything than ask for help. But don’t be afraid to come in and talk to us. There’s no embarrassment in our facility.”
Community Action receives a steady supply of “commodity” foods like canned and dried goods through the USDA Emergency Food Assistance Program. But Small and other operators said that local donations are crucial to filling the gaps. Food donations are helpful, he said, but most organizations are able to leverage monetary donations more easily. For example, the Idaho Foodbank said it can turn every dollar into five meals.
Lally, the Idaho Foodbank spokeswoman, said that while the organization prefers cash donations for that reason, it accepts donations of food items and other supplies (see the accompanying list of most needed items). And if people want to do their own food drive, the Idaho Foodbank recommended they coordinate their efforts with a local food pantry like those run by many churches.
“This will ensure that the food gathered will have an immediate effect on the local community,” Lally said.
The Idaho Foodbank has a Food Assistance Locator at idahofoodbank.org/getfood that can be used to find those food pantries, she said. The Idaho Department of Education provides a locator for local breakfast and lunch programs provided throughout the summer by school districts at https://www.sde.idaho.gov/cnp.
The Washington State Department of Health and Human Services is also working to provide extra food to needy students whose schools were closed because of the pandemic. Those who are interested may call (877) 501-2233 for more information or to apply.
Food prices on the rise
The panic buying at the beginning of the pandemic created a sudden surge in demand for certain items that pushed their prices higher. But other factors have since come into play, putting even more pressure on prices. Transportation networks like trucking, shipping and air transport have experienced unprecedented interruptions, putting the squeeze on some supplies.
Travel restrictions made it harder for farm workers to get where the food is, causing more disruption of supplies. COVID-19 outbreaks at meat packing facilities slowed those supplies. The stay-at-home orders also meant more people were preparing meals at home, further increasing demand for a wide variety of foods like flour and dried legumes.
According to industry analysts, beef prices rose almost 11 percent in May alone. Pork was up more than 8 percent, while chicken prices rose the slowest at 2 percent. Vegetables also increased in price last month, but not at the same pace. The cost for items like potatoes, tomatoes and frozen vegetables rose between 1 percent and 2 percent, for instance. But legumes like peas and lentils jumped by almost 5 percent.
Marvin White, a 56-year-old Clarkston resident who lined up for Wednesday’s Idaho Foodbank distribution at the fairgrounds, said he’s especially noticed the price increases for meat and dairy products.
White is a former contractor for the U.S. Navy who now has to get by on his disability check, so the food he received will help him make ends meet. The Idaho Foodbank has another large, drive-up food distribution scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at the Moscow School District Community Playfields off Mountain View Drive in Moscow that will have enough food boxes for 100 people.
