Amid hate, ‘a day for action’

Zoè Butler, a College of Idaho sophomore, walked along the stage as she performed spoken word for a crowded room Monday. The 20-year-old performed a poem she wrote with her mom, about the ongoing fight for racial justice since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech in 1963. She implored others to “keep dreaming.”

“There’s something powerful and impactful about being provided the space and the forum to be heard,” said Butler, who was born in Jamaica, and moved to Caldwell from the Turks and Caicos Islands. “I just feel so fortunate to have the space to hopefully help others to be heard.”

