All hourly and salaried employees at Pullman Regional Hospital are taking a 25 percent pay cut over the next 60 days to help the institution cope with a revenue loss it is facing because of the coronavirus.
The hospital isn’t laying off employees, but is taking other measures, such as capping overtime and limiting paid time off to make $1 million available for operations, according to a news release issued Thursday.
“State mandated regulations, like stopping elective surgeries and limiting outpatient procedures, have caused decreases in volume or some services to be shut down completely,” according to the news release.
The reductions come at a time when the number of coronavirus cases in the region continued to climb.
North central Idaho’s confirmed cases climbed from 13 Wednesday to 17 Thursday, according to information from coronavirus.idaho.gov and Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
Of those cases, 13 are in Nez Perce County, where there have been two deaths that were previously reported. Lewis County had its first case confirmed Thursday. Idaho County has two cases and Latah County has one. Clearwater County and the Nez Perce Tribe have no confirmed cases of the illness.
In Whitman County, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 11 on Thursday, with one new confirmed case. It is a woman between the ages of 45 and 64 years old who is stable and isolating at home. Whitman County is the only southeastern Washington county with any confirmed coronavirus cases.
As the number of COVID-19 cases increases, hospitals are preparing for a surge in patients.
Gritman Medical Center has nine machines that can provide ventilator support and has purchased an additional ventilator which is not yet on site, said hospital spokesman Peter Mundt in an email.
“Some of the machines have the capacity to support multiple patients on a single device, depending on the circumstances,” he said.
Whitman County has more than nine ventilators, including four at Pullman Regional Hospital and five ventilators at Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics in Colfax that could serve as many as six patients, according to spokeswomen at the two hospitals.
The additional ventilators at Pullman couldn’t be used for intensive care unit patients because of limitations of pharmaceuticals, supplies and physicians, said hospital spokeswoman Megan Guido.
Pullman is part of a regional group that encompasses Spokane and has looked at triage options in which the sickest COVID-19 patients would be treated at larger hospitals in Spokane while those with milder symptoms would be cared for at smaller institutions, she said.
The hospital district in Garfield County has no ventilators and would send patients who needed them elsewhere, said co-CEO Mat Slaybaugh.
Samantha Skinner, a spokeswoman at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, and Rebecca Mann, a spokeswoman at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, declined to disclose the number of ventilators their employers have.
How much need there has been for ventilators so far isn’t clear. St. Joe’s acknowledged treating one patient who tested positive for the coronavirus and is now self-isolating and recovering at home, in a statement Thursday, but didn’t indicate if that person needed a ventilator.
“Our team quickly followed all procedures, placing the patient in appropriate isolation, and the care team utilized appropriate personal protective equipment to help prevent exposure,” according to the statement.
St. Joe’s is working closely with Public Health – Idaho North Central District as it follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure the safety of its patients and clinical team, according to the statement.
Tri-State officials previously reported the only two Nez Perce County residents who died were Tri-State patients. Mann declined to confirm that or share if they needed ventilators.
At that time, Tri-State was treating two other people with COVID-19 symptoms who had not tested positive for the disease.
Gritman, Pullman, Whitman and Garfield County haven’t cared for any coronavirus patients yet.
It’s important to note, Mundt said, the number of ventilators available in the area is only one measure of the region’s readiness to treat coronavirus patients.
“Ventilators can only operate under the clinical supervision of the medical team,” he said. “We need the public to help us protect the health of our doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists by following the governors’ orders in Idaho and Washington to stay at home and practice social distancing. This is critical to slowing the spread of the disease and protecting the capacity of the health care system to respond to the crisis.”
While hospitals in the region brace to treat large numbers of critically ill patients, Pullman isn’t the only one seeing revenue drop.
One of the reasons Pullman Regional Hospital cut pay was because it has 64 days’ worth of cash on hand and doesn’t want the figure to fall below 30 days’ worth of cash on hand, according to its news release.
Whitman Hospital reduced hours for about 10 percent of its staff, said Laurie Gronning, a hospital spokeswoman.
Mann acknowledged Tri-State is experiencing money issues, without offering details.
“We, as all hospitals, are facing the financial pressures of not doing elective procedures as mandated by the governor,” Mann said. “We continue to assess this situation for now.”
The Garfield County Health District has seen “a significant decrease in our outpatient services, which are a big source of revenue,” Slaybaugh said. “We are working to take advantage of the federal programs we qualify for to help provide cash to get through this time.”
