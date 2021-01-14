The American Red Cross is in need of volunteer responders in the Lewiston area, a recruitment specialist from the organization’s Kennewick office announced Wednesday.
Disaster volunteers are asked to respond locally to fires, floods or other disasters, helping as virtual caseworkers to follow up with families who have experienced some sort of disaster. Volunteers can even be deployed nationally, and the Red Cross pays for expenses, according to a written news release from Lynne S. Calmus of the organization’s Central Southeastern Washington office.
Those looking for more information or to apply can go to redcross.org/volunteertoday. Calmus can be reached at (509) 316-1845.