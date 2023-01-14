American Fisheries Society backs Snake River dam breaching

Drue Winters

 Megan Hutson

Citing science done by many of its members, the American Fisheries Society said this week that breaching the lower Snake River dams is needed to guard against the extinction of wild salmon and steelhead in the basin and to better improve their odds of recovery.

The group’s governing board adopted the position at its annual meeting Wednesday. The Western Division of AFS approved dam breaching on the Snake last month and has done so multiple times in the past, dating back to 1999. But this week marked the first time the national organization of fisheries professionals has taken a position on the topic that has been debated regionally for three decades.

Tags

Recommended for you