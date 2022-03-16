BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Amazon announced today that it will be teaming up with Sound Transit to build 318 affordable homes near the public transportation network, investing $42.5 million into the Pacific Northwest portion of its national Housing Equity Fund, according to a press release.
Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund was first announced in 2021, with a mission to build and preserve 20,000 homes for those with moderate or low incomes. Amazon contracts loans, lines of credit, or grants for those needing housing, and partners with nonprofits and local governments to fund the projects.
In 2021, Amazon provided more than 8,000 housing units through $1.2 billion of investments.
In 2022, the company plans to increase the number of housing projects in its home region in the Puget Sound, as well as Nashville and the greater Arlington, Va., area.
According to the press release, in 2021 Amazon committed $100 million to create 1,200 new affordable housing units on Sound Transit’s property. Since the beginning of the program, Amazon has also committed more than $344.3 million in loans and grants for another 2,870 homes in the Puget Sound area.
Amazon’s new housing developments in Washington will be located in Bellevue and SeaTac.
The Bellevue Amazon housing project will build 233 apartments near the Spring District/120th Street station, and partner with BRIDGE Housing, a nonprofit developer who has joined with YMCA of Greater Seattle to provide youth and family services at the property.
The SeaTac Amazon housing project will include a minimum of 85 new apartments near the Angle Lake Station of SeaTac’s light rail system, in partnership with Mercy Housing Northwest, an organization that helps provide affordable housing for individuals and families in Washington and Idaho.
TNS