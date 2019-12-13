Like a number of retired folks, Jennifer Bly doesn’t have time for hobbies.
That is likely because of all the things she gives her time and energy to, ranging from serving on the Asotin City Council to volunteering once a week at Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
Bly’s volunteer spirit is in full swing this week, as she and others prepare for Saturday’s annual Asotin Lighted Christmas Parade.
Craig Clohessy: You donate your time and efforts to so many things. What motivates you to do so?
Jennifer Bly: Because I’ve always worked — I worked for 57 years — and that kept me busy. Now that I’m retired, I have got to stay busy. I enjoy doing things, I enjoy helping people, I enjoy helping causes. I have to feel productive, and that’s how I feel productive is by volunteering.
CC: As mentioned, one of the things you volunteer for each year is this Saturday’s Asotin Lighted Christmas Parade. How did you become involved with that and what all goes into its success each year?
JB: Well, it’s the hard work of the girls at City Hall. I mean, they’re the ones that put it together and that’s how I got involved with it many, many years ago. I worked for the city; I have worked for the city since I’ve lived here, almost 30 years. I was on the city council prior to this time and then I was on the planning commission and then of course I became city clerk. And I absolutely did all the organizing for the parade. So I like to keep my fingers in the pot here all these years.
I don’t do as much work as I used to. I help direct the parade and traffic and that’s about it anymore.
The parade is most successful because we don’t just do the parade. We have Santa in the fire department, in the fire hall, and we have people giving out hot chocolate, coffee, cookies, and kids get to visit with Santa. And we coordinated this with the schools. ... The kids and the parents are all at the school ahead of the parade because that’s when they have their Christmas concert. As soon as the concert is over, we give them a minute to get out in the street and then we hold the parade. So it’s a combination evening for the whole family.
CC: Sounds like a lot of fun.
JB: It is. It’s a lot of fun and I just wish we could get more entries. When I ran it, I used to call the places like Avista. If you were at the Clarkston parade, you see these great big trucks all lit up and everything and I’ve always tried to get them to keep it decorated for one more week and come to the Asotin parade. But, of course, a lot of them can’t do that because that’s their work vehicles, so they can’t keep it out of commission for an entire week.
CC: You opted not to run again for city council. What made you decide that your time on the council had come to an end?
JB: I’ve given almost 30 years to the city. It’s time for some younger people to get involved and I find it more and more difficult. I have to tell you, I’m an Italian from New York and it’s really hard for me to hold my tongue on certain things, and the older I get the more difficult it gets. So before I put my big size 9½ in my mouth it’s time for me to step down.
CC: You’re coming up on your final Asotin City Council meeting. What’s been the biggest challenge in the time you’ve served and also what do you see as the greatest success?
JB: Oh, goodness. Oh, that’s a tough one. You know, Craig, I don’t know. I just don’t know. The greatest success, well, we’ve been working so hard on trying to get the (Army) Corps of Engineers’ property back under the city. That’s our biggest challenge, is not being able to get that done before I retire. I’ve been working with Wanda Keefer (at the Port of Clarkston) and Vikki Bonfield, the mayor, on this project for years and years and years. ...
CC: Remind our readers, if you would, what that property is.
JB: It’s all the riverfront property on First Street from the city shop all the way back down to the school football field. That’s all corps’ property. It belonged to the city at one time and then the corps took it and we’ve been trying to get it back. But there’s so many stumbling blocks that the corps puts in front of us. It’s just been a very, very difficult thing to get done.
CC: But it sounds like you’re making progress.
JB: Very slow progress. Very slow. If we had $100,000, we could probably get it done. But that’s what they want from us. They want $100,000, not for the property but for the work they have to do in order to get the property back — reviewing this and reviewing that. You know, they want to charge us to review all these documents and all these plans and this and that. And that’s what they want the money for, their time.
CC: Sounds frustrating.
JB: It’s extremely. I’ve been dealing with the Corps of Engineers since the day I moved to this town 30 years ago. It’s the most frustrating battle I have ever had in my entire life. And regardless of what job I’ve ever had, we’ve been battling the court. Whether I was the city clerk/treasurer or if I worked for the attorneys or especially at the Port of Clarkston, we battled ... almost on a daily basis.
CC: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
JB: This (Asotin) is such a wonderful little town. I enjoy it. We built a great big beautiful home when we first moved here and just about a year ago we decided between my husband’s health and my age, that great big house had to go bye-bye. So we sold our big home and downsized to a single level, no yard work. ... I love it and we still have our fantastic view of the river.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
Name: Jennifer Bly
Age: 73
Title/occupation: Retired
Family: Husband, Oscar E. Bly; three children; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.
Education: High school; numerous government education classes.
Work history: Professional legal secretary, Henderson, Hadley and Grow; clerk/treasurer, city of Asotin; auditor, Port of Clarkston.
Interests: Volunteers at Tri-State Memorial Hospital one day per week; on the Asotin City Council for eight years; on the board of Senior Round Table; stormwater committee representing city of Asotin; assist with Asotin parade and Asotin Days. “I take care of my wonderful 89-year-old husband.”
If You Go
WHAT: Asotin Lighted Christmas Parade
WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: On Second Street, downtown Asotin