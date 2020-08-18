Always listen to your mother

It was 100 years ago today that 24-year-old Harry Burn helped make history by listening to his mother.
Burn was one of 99 members of the Tennessee House of Representatives and the youngest member of the entire state General Assembly.
In August of 1920, he and his colleagues were being lobbied right and left over the proposed 19th Amendment, which would give women the constitutional right to vote.
Almost every Western state had approved full voting rights for women prior to 1915, including Idaho and Washington. Many eastern and Southern states, by contrast, resisted such innovations.
After debating the issue for years, Congress finally approved a suffrage amendment in the spring of 1919. However, it needed to be ratified by 36 states before it took effect.
When Washington became the 35th state to approve the amendment in March of 1920, all eyes turned to Tennessee, where Gov. Albert Roberts called a special session to consider the matter.
The Tennessee Senate approved the measure on Aug. 12, leaving the House as the final hurdle in the decades-long fight.
On Aug. 18, motions to table the amendment failed twice on 48-48 votes. According to the National Archives “Pieces of History” online blog, Burn supported both motions, believing his constituents opposed the measure.
A third motion calling for approval of the amendment was introduced. Burn blurted out “aye,” thus ensuring passage.
Burn later revealed he’d received a letter from his mother that morning, urging him to support the amendment. He added a personal statement to the Tennessee House journal saying, “I know that a mother’s advice is always safest for a boy to follow, and my mother wanted me to vote for ratification.”
For Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, Burn’s flip-flop was one of the more interesting stories she learned while researching the 19th Amendment and Idaho’s role in granting women the right to vote.
“Your mother is the wrong person to make angry,” said Troy, who earlier this year sponsored legislation designating Aug. 26 as “Women’s Suffrage Day,” in recognition of the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Eight days after Tennessee ratified the amendment, on Aug. 26, 1920, the U.S. secretary of state announced that the 19th Amendment was now part of the Constitution — immediately enfranchising more than 26 million American women.
As Troy’s resolution notes, the struggle over women’s suffrage took decades. It intersected with other political movements as well, including abolition, Prohibition and the post-Civil War push for voting rights for Black men.
Idaho was the fourth state to grant women the right to vote, after Wyoming, Colorado and Utah.
“Idaho’s Territorial Legislature first debated extending women suffrage in 1870, when Malad City Rep. Dr. Joseph William Morgan introduced a bill,” Troy said in her resolution.
The issue was discussed during the 1889 Constitutional Convention, she wrote, but it wasn’t until 1896, “after a unanimous decision by Idaho’s Supreme Court,” that the Idaho Constitution was amended to give women the right to vote.
Voters favored the suffrage amendment by a margin of 66 percent to 34 percent. However, according to a 9th Judicial Circuit Historical Society online review of women’s suffrage cases, voters in a number of Idaho mining districts largely ignored the issue and didn’t mark their ballots one way or the other. Consequently, the state canvassing board initially declared that the amendment had failed, because it wasn’t approved by a majority of total ballots.
A woman named Katie Green sued the board and took her case to the Supreme Court, which overturned the canvassing board.
Nearly a quarter century later, after Congress sent the 19th Amendment to the states for ratification, Idaho Gov. D.W. Davis called a special session to consider the issue.
In his opening address to the Legislature, Troy wrote, he recalled that the Gem State was “ ‘one of the leaders in extending to women that progressive and altogether honorable principle of equal franchise,’ and that it was therefore ‘particularly fitting … that this state which has enjoyed such privilege should now ratify the federal amendment, by which women are to be virtually freed from the narrow prejudices of the past.’ ”
The Idaho House unanimously approved the amendment, while the Senate voted 29-6, with six members absent.
“It sounds like some members of the Senate didn’t show up, because they didn’t want to vote,” Troy said in a recent interview.
Another interesting outcome, she said, was that one of the early women’s suffrage organizations subsequently turned into the League of Women Voters, which continues to advocate for voting rights to this day.
