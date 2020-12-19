Graduates of Timberline Schools have come together to create a nonprofit group that aims to provide more opportunities and support for students in the area called the hilltop.
The Timberline Alumni Foundation, which has around 50 members, has already given back by holding a winter clothing drive for students and by purchasing two traveling defibrillators that will be placed on buses. But the fairly new entity, formed in March, is searching for more members to make an even bigger impact.
“It’s very apparent that these small schools, especially schools like Timberline, which depended on timber dollars, really struggle with a loss of revenue and a decrease in student population,” said Shane Hyde, a Timberline alumnus and president of the foundation. “They are not able to fund and finance many of the extracurricular activities that we all know are important, and even some of the technical stuff is way underfunded or not funded at all sometimes.”
Jason Hunter, principal of Timberline Schools and one of nine foundation board members, said the group holds a lofty goal of being able to pay for extra teaching positions, so the school can offer some of the programs it has lost, like music, art, and vocational training.
“The vision of our school is that all of our students leave high school with the skills and knowledge, or ability, to be successful beyond high school,” Hunter said. “Oftentimes, kids don’t leave with everything they need, and oftentimes, that’s because of the opportunities available, so we want to increase those opportunities, so kids have a greater chance of going on and being successful.”
Hyde said the goal is to recruit all alumni to be lifetime members of the foundation. Members would then pay an annual fee, which can be as little as $5 a month, to fund their efforts, as well as provide scholarships for students.
The foundation had raised $7,000 through membership fees as of earlier this month, but many of the fundraising and awareness events they planned to hold were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In small areas like this when people join a foundation or contribute, it’s pretty cool because you can really make a big difference right away because of the size,” Hunter said. “It’s been pretty exciting because when we do things, there’s an instant effect. We are able to give a kid a coat right now and change their lives right now.”
Timberline Schools has about 200 students in K-12 from the Weippe, Piece and Headquarters area. Kindergarten through fifth grades are housed in outbuildings around the main building, which holds sixth through 12th grade students.
The first graduating class of Timberline was in 1970. Graduating class sizes used to be in the 60s, but Hunter said that number is now typically in the teens. This year, eight students are expected to graduate.
To become a member or to donate to the Timberline Alumni Foundation, those interested can go online to www.timberlinealumnifoundation.com.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.