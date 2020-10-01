Along for the ride

A man seems to ride atop the back of one of the fish painted on the wall of the Sonoco Building on Wednesday in Lewiston as he works on the roof. Today is the first day of October, and more sunny weather is expected in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with a high of 88 in the forecast. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

