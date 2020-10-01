Along for the ride

A man seems to ride atop the back of one of the fish painted on the wall of the Sonoco Building on Wednesday in Lewiston as he works on the roof. Today is the first day of October, and more sunny weather is expected in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with a high of 88 in the forecast. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region